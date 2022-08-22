Ballard volleyball team is hoping for a winning record in first season under Erica Fee

The Ballard volleyball team is under new leadership this year as it looks to better its 11-18 record from 2021.

Erica Fee is taking over as the new Bomber volleyball coach in 2022. She inherits a squad that went 32-54 over the past three years under previous head coach Morgan Bennett after going just 5-23 in 2018.

"I'm excited," Fee said. "These girls have the talent and they've been working really hard at practices. We could do some big things, not just this season, but future seasons to come."

Fee inherits a team led by senior setters Riley Askelsen and Ally Baker and junior middle hitter Brooklyn Baumgardner.

Askelsen dished out 401 assists and also had 167 digs and 50 aces a year ago. Baker had 142 assists, 80 digs and 21 aces in 2021.

Baumgardner took advantage of her 6-2 frame to record 123 kills an 89 blocks last season. Junior Memphis Inglett had 100 kills and 35 blocks as she looks to help fill the void left by departed all-conference outside hitter Ava Ashworth.

Junior defensive specialist/outside hitter Rylee Scherder had 153 digs, 95 kills and 28 aces a year ago. Senior outside hitter Kate Miller contributed 57 kills and 24 blocks and junior middle hitter/right-side hitter Alliyah Thompson 23 kills and 14 blocks in 2021.

Other players capable of stepping up for the Bombers this year are sophomore defensive specialist Ella Ashworth, junior setter Ellie Volkmann, freshman right-side hitter Hailey Flanders, junior middle hitter Eden Hart, senior right-side hitter Kasey Larson and freshman middle hitter Brenna Baumgardner.

"Defense and serving will be our biggest strengths," Fee said. "While we have some tall, talented hitters, I want our program to be known for our defense — at the net and in the back row. We have some really tough servers and their expectation is to score points every time each player is back at the serving line."

Fee is happy with how quickly the players have adjusted to her coaching style in practice.

"We've changed some things and implemented some new rules that not everyone was quite ready for," Fee said. "That being said, they've learned, adapted and grown just in these short two weeks of preseason."

Ballard tied with Carlisle for sixth in the Raccoon River Conference last season with a 3-5 record.

"The Raccoon River Conference is no shy one," Fee said. "There are some really talented teams and we should have some fun matches."

Bondurant-Farrar and North Polk tied for last year's RRC championship with identical 7-1 conference records.

If Ballard can put it all together Fee said the team is capable of posting a winning record in her first season as head coach.

"My goal is to be above .500 this season," Fee said. "These girls weren't (.500) last year and all of this hard work deserves a winning season to go with it. Again, I think they can do some big things and if they want it."