Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open due to US Covid-19 vaccine policy
Twenty-one time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic has announced his absence from the upcoming US Open via a Twitter post on Thursday.
Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid
NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl — and alarm only increased Thursday when the plant operator said the facility has been cut off from the electrical grid. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine — or potentially an even wider region....
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear plant disconnected - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, controlled by Russian forces since the early days of the war, is disconnected from the national power supply, the state energy operator says. "The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the (plant) from the power grid -- the first in the history of the plant," Energoatom says on the Telegram messaging app.
