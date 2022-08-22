ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa Voters Reelect 5 City Councilors, 3 Head To Runoff

For the first time in more than a decade, all nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for a vote on Tuesday night. Tulsans voted to keep a majority of the council as it is. There will be at least one new face serving District 4. Laura Bellis won that seat.
Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. Races are starting to heat up now that we are only a few days out from the Tuesday election, and all eyes are on the race to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe.
What to know about Oklahoma's upcoming election

Primary elections are just around the corner, and Oklahoma voters will cast their votes on Aug. 23. Polls in Oklahoma open at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. Voting officials have said that this year's voting polls are expected to be some of the highest numbers yet, and said the lines could be longer before and after the working hours.
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022

The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
