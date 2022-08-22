Read full article on original website
KOCO
Rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature governor’s race, two senate seats in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature a governor’s race and two senate seats in November. Although Oklahoma has finished a couple of major elections, the biggest is still to come in 2022. Now, Oklahomans know who will be on their ballot. "I am not...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections in Oklahoma
It's election night in Oklahoma, and voters went to the polls Tuesday in the state's runoff primary election. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. U.S. Senate Unexpired Term - Republican - Markwayne Mullin. A large field of contenders for Sen. Jim...
news9.com
'Unmute Oklahoma' Campaign Works To Open Primaries To All Voters
Oklahoma is a closed primary state. That means in order to vote in a Republican runoff election, you must be a registered Republican. One group is hoping to change that in an effort to get more voters to the polls. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with...
news9.com
Tulsa Voters Reelect 5 City Councilors, 3 Head To Runoff
For the first time in more than a decade, all nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for a vote on Tuesday night. Tulsans voted to keep a majority of the council as it is. There will be at least one new face serving District 4. Laura Bellis won that seat.
KOCO
Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
Decision 2022: Oklahomans pick winners in runoff elections
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for Oklahoma's primary runoff elections which will decide multiple key races for November.
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. Races are starting to heat up now that we are only a few days out from the Tuesday election, and all eyes are on the race to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
Oklahoma governor’s chief of staff stepping down
Governor Kevin Stitt announced that his Chief of Staff Bond Payne is stepping down from the position after two years of service.
ocolly.com
What to know about Oklahoma's upcoming election
Primary elections are just around the corner, and Oklahoma voters will cast their votes on Aug. 23. Polls in Oklahoma open at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. Voting officials have said that this year's voting polls are expected to be some of the highest numbers yet, and said the lines could be longer before and after the working hours.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
news9.com
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
news9.com
Skiatook Voters Decide Against 1 Cent Sales Tax Meant For Improvements For First Responders
Skiatook voters narrowly struck down a one-cent sales tax that would have brought improvements for first responders. The decision came within 61 votes; 599 voted against the sales tax while 538 voted in its favor. Both the police and fire chiefs said the voters have spoken, and they're going to...
Oklahoma State Superintendent debate over teacher unions
Oklahoma is one day away from the Republican run-off election for State Superintendent.
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma governor questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it...
okcfox.com
Study finds that Oklahoma is the 9th most dangerous state for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma is a top 10 state but not in a very appealing category. The Agruss Law Firm released a list of the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States and Oklahoma ranked ninth. The law firm studied over...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24
Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
blackchronicle.com
Doctors warn of new COVID-19 subvariants sweeping across the region and Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top doctors are warning people as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in the state. They say it is mostly because of three new subvariants with a so-called “Delta mutation.”. It appears more people are testing positive because of the subvariant’s very high...
