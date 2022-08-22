ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty.

Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope.

The public forum was held at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, at 13th and Boston in downtown Tulsa, where Richard Glossip and his wife Lea are both members.

Around 70 people were at the event.

The forum was planned before the decision to push back the execution, but the people behind the forum said they went on with the event because it’s important for the community to know about the death penalty and know about Richard’s case.

Lea Glossip said she’s staying positive and will continue to fight for her husband’s freedom after Richard’s execution date was delayed for the fourth time.

“It gives us tremendous hope, absolutely it does,” said Lea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMLok_0hQ3BXJs00

Richard’s execution was originally set for September 22, but it was pushed back 60 days.

Governor Kevin Stitt said he pushed it back to make sure all last minute appeals aren’t rushed.

Lea said it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“Extreme extreme gratitude,” Lea said.

“He had already packed up all his things in his cell and was deciding what his last meal would be for a fourth time...” she continued. “So it was very very trying for us and that reprieve.. we’re definitely breathing a bit easier.”

Richard Glossip was tried and convicted twice for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who was his boss at a motel in Oklahoma City.

Justin Sneed is serving a life sentence without parole after he said that Richard offered him $10,000 to carry out the killing.

Reverend David Wiggs, from Boston Avenue Methodist Church, said that executing Richard seems barbaric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFDOB_0hQ3BXJs00

“We are against the death penalty, and then in this particular case where you have someone who’s maintained their innocence, and all the evidence we can find says, ‘yes they are innocent’ and we’re still talking about executing, just seems totally barbaric and I don’t want our state to be that state,” Wiggs said.

Earlier this month, sixty state lawmakers sent a letter to Attorney General John O’Connor asking for a new evidentiary hearing.

Representative Kevin McDugle also spoke at the church’s event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvYmc_0hQ3BXJs00

“We do have a new death row date now, December 8th, and the time line will start again, you know just 35 days prior to that, but it gives us enough time that I want the court of criminal appeals to look at this case deep,” McDugle said.

Lea said she’ll carry on fighting for her husband.

“We are breathing easier this week, but this is far from over, we are still in the fight of our lives,” Lea said.

A phone call from Richard, recorded from death row, was played at the meeting. In it, he thanked Governor Stitt for granting the reprieve.

Richard Glossip is now set to be executed December 8th.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Paula Bradley
3d ago

this man is a drain on Oklahoma tax payers! I for one am sick to death of his nonsense! this has been put off long enough!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Richard Glossip
kgou.org

Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row#Capital Punishment
KRMG

Suspect found in Checotah, lockdowns lifted in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/24/22, 4:19 p.m.: Tabby Johnson was with Crotts as he was taken into custody in Checotah. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released her from their custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 2:58 p.m.: Crotts is in custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 1:40 p.m.: The search has been called off...
MCALESTER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
KOCO

Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies

A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk.
IDAHO STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy