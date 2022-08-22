Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty.

Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope.

The public forum was held at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, at 13th and Boston in downtown Tulsa, where Richard Glossip and his wife Lea are both members.

Around 70 people were at the event.

The forum was planned before the decision to push back the execution, but the people behind the forum said they went on with the event because it’s important for the community to know about the death penalty and know about Richard’s case.

Lea Glossip said she’s staying positive and will continue to fight for her husband’s freedom after Richard’s execution date was delayed for the fourth time.

“It gives us tremendous hope, absolutely it does,” said Lea.

Richard’s execution was originally set for September 22, but it was pushed back 60 days.

Governor Kevin Stitt said he pushed it back to make sure all last minute appeals aren’t rushed.

Lea said it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“Extreme extreme gratitude,” Lea said.

“He had already packed up all his things in his cell and was deciding what his last meal would be for a fourth time...” she continued. “So it was very very trying for us and that reprieve.. we’re definitely breathing a bit easier.”

Richard Glossip was tried and convicted twice for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who was his boss at a motel in Oklahoma City.

Justin Sneed is serving a life sentence without parole after he said that Richard offered him $10,000 to carry out the killing.

Reverend David Wiggs, from Boston Avenue Methodist Church, said that executing Richard seems barbaric.

“We are against the death penalty, and then in this particular case where you have someone who’s maintained their innocence, and all the evidence we can find says, ‘yes they are innocent’ and we’re still talking about executing, just seems totally barbaric and I don’t want our state to be that state,” Wiggs said.

Earlier this month, sixty state lawmakers sent a letter to Attorney General John O’Connor asking for a new evidentiary hearing.

Representative Kevin McDugle also spoke at the church’s event.

“We do have a new death row date now, December 8th, and the time line will start again, you know just 35 days prior to that, but it gives us enough time that I want the court of criminal appeals to look at this case deep,” McDugle said.

Lea said she’ll carry on fighting for her husband.

“We are breathing easier this week, but this is far from over, we are still in the fight of our lives,” Lea said.

A phone call from Richard, recorded from death row, was played at the meeting. In it, he thanked Governor Stitt for granting the reprieve.

Richard Glossip is now set to be executed December 8th.

