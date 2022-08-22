ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 hospitalized after Near North Side high-rise building fire

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxanF_0hQ3BUfh00

CHICAGO – Two people are recovering at the hospital Sunday night after a high-rise building fire on the Near North Side.

Fire crews told WGN News that the blaze broke out just before 5:30 p.m. at a 10-story building in the 1100 block of N. Dearborn.

Firefighters contained the blaze to just one apartment on the fourth floor. Crews have since fully extinguished the flames.

Both believed to be in their 30s, a man and woman arrived at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with smoke inhalation.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Investigators will look to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 fatally

CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village, according to Chicago police. The women, ages 24 and 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night on the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The younger sister was shot several times in the torso and was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Police: Man dies after River North ‘road rage’ stabbing

CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man, later identified as Jeremey Walker, was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#North Side#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
nypressnews.com

One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
BERWYN, IL
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNtv.com

Father killed in River North ‘road rage’ stabbing remembered as family man

CHICAGO — The man stabbed to death Tuesday night in River North is being remembered as a family man. Jeremy Walker, 36, was driving northbound on Dearborn when he stopped at Ohio. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a witness saw Walker get out of his blue Kia and ask the driver of a black car, which was behind Walker, why they were honking.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves burglarize, steal cars in Glencoe; one ends up crashing on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in...
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

35-year-old man pistol-whipped, robbed in North Center

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in the city’s North Center neighborhood, according to police. The man was on the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Monday when a group of two to three men approached him and demanded his belongings. One of the men struck the 35-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy