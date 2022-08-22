ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRBL News 3

Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances.  According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
NASHVILLE, TN
MedicalXpress

Georgians in 71 counties lack methadone clinic access within 15-minute drive

The gold standard of opioid addiction treatments, methadone is a lifeline for millions of people addicted to narcotics like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. But for many Georgians, accessing medication-assisted treatment is next to impossible. New research from the University of Georgia found four of the five Georgia counties with the...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy

A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Food Recall News

Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces

Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces. Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcounty.org

Mountain View and West Cobb Libraries to Offer Passport Services

Starting September 6, the West Cobb and Mountain View public libraries will begin accepting passport applications as a new public service offered by Cobb County Public Library. The two public libraries have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. Department of State. Cobb County library staff members...
COBB, GA

