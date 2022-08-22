Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee police officer decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing
Mt. JULIET, Tenn. — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred in July while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances. According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
WTVCFOX
NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
MedicalXpress
Georgians in 71 counties lack methadone clinic access within 15-minute drive
The gold standard of opioid addiction treatments, methadone is a lifeline for millions of people addicted to narcotics like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. But for many Georgians, accessing medication-assisted treatment is next to impossible. New research from the University of Georgia found four of the five Georgia counties with the...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Where bison roamed: Paleontological dig shows a different Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Imagine a Georgia—60,000 years ago—where the coastal city of Brunswick was 70 miles from the ocean and most of the state was a great, grassy plain where the bison and mammoths roamed. In an era when most people think paleo is a diet, a small public liberal arts […]
WTVCFOX
'An influential force': Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal has died at 80
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal has passed away at 80 years old. Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp offered the following statement in a press release:. "Marty, the girls, and I are truly heartbroken to learn of former First Lady Sandra Dunagan...
WRDW-TV
Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
Tasha Jefferson has a sweet personality and is a sucker for affection. She would do better in a house with women only.
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Ed Launches Employee Assistance Program for All Public-School Teachers and Staff
The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no cost to districts, schools,...
'You can survive this with some love': Central Georgia foster care advocate group needs volunteers
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia's Court Appointed Special Advocates help connects foster kids with loving families. It is focused on identifying the children's specific needs to the best of their abilities, Susanna Patterson, the executive director of Central Georgia's CASA, said. CASA is in need of volunteers, because it...
Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces
Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces. Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
Georgians driving 2 popular SUV models could see their cars go up in flames
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Department of Transportation says two popular SUV models may pose a fire risk. This is just the latest, in a series of Channel 2 Action News investigations into auto fire risks. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi learned what you should do to protect yourself. Park...
WMAZ
Off and on rain all week, not just afternoon stuff | Central Georgia weather
On Tuesday, rain chances will be decent again. Could see rain even in the early part of the day.
WXIA 11 Alive
Soldier deployed to Germany out of Georgia found dead, officials say
Pfc. Denisha Montgomery was found unresponsive Aug 9. in her barracks room on Lucius Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany, officials said.
cobbcounty.org
Mountain View and West Cobb Libraries to Offer Passport Services
Starting September 6, the West Cobb and Mountain View public libraries will begin accepting passport applications as a new public service offered by Cobb County Public Library. The two public libraries have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. Department of State. Cobb County library staff members...
