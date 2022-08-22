Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces. Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.

