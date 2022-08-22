Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract.

Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.

On Sunday night, Fox Sports Jay Glazer added another layer to the contract saga between the Ravens and Jackson. According to Glazer (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), the Ravens have offered Jackson a contract worth more than the five-year, $230.5 million deal Kyler Murray signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite Jackson's deadline, head coach John Harbaugh is "very confident" the two sides will eventually agree to a deal, adding "you can't really rush it."

As far as Jackson is concerned, there is a rush, and the clock is ticking.

"We're coming up to it. It's coming up," Jackson said earlier this week regarding the deadline. "The season's coming up. We're going to be good for the season."

Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed deal worth more than Deshaun Watson's $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.