Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Daphne to vote on special tax district next week

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents that live in the Daphne High School feeder pattern will have an opportunity to vote on a special tax district next week. The vote will be on Tuesday, August 30th. If the Daphne special tax district passes, Daphne will be the fourth...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Demand for high-speed internet growing in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s something many of us rely on daily, but some rural communities are still disconnected. “As the county continues to grow so do those rural, unincorporated areas. Those subdivisions that are popping up in the middle of where there is no current connectivity becomes a problem,” said Brian Peacock, Baldwin […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1st international flight arrives at Mobile International Airport near downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile International Airport near downtown welcomed its first international flight Monday morning, the Mobile Airport Authority said. The charter flight came courtesy of airplane manufacturer Airbus prepares to increase production of its A220 line. The company has begun weekly shuttle flights between Mirabel, Canada, and Mobile International Airport, connecting the two cities responsible for manufacturing the aircraft, MAA announced Tuesday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile County’s “Top Fugitives” is now sitting in Metro Jail. Kreg Baggett was wanted on a robbery charge, for a crime in May that left a woman beaten with a tree branch. Baggett isn’t the only one police are looking for involved...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

OPINION: Port of Mobile major player for future of nation’s supply chain, Alabama’s Economic Development

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Paul DeMarco The United States has been suffering through the pandemic, inflation, and violent crime spikes. One of the other significant issues that have challenged this country has been the supply chain problems with delivering products across the Nation.  The good news is Alabama is now earning […]
MOBILE, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers

Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
GEORGIANA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
SARALAND, AL

