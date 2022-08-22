MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO