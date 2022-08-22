Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile approves over $1 million for turf at local park; honing in on youth sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says they are revamping athletic facilities so kids have a great place to play come game time. Matthews Park on Michael Boulevard is one of those projects. Synthetic turf will eventually replace the grass. “The pros to having a turf field is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
Concerns over the future of Mobile’s RV City for Mardi Gras 2023
Some are concerned over the future of RV City and if it will be around for Mardi Gras 2023.
Back to school 2022: These Alabama communities just opened brand-new schools. Who’s next?
The new school year is underway for Alabama’s 720,000-plus public school students. And despite supply chain and labor shortages in recent months, a few districts opened new school buildings. There’s a long list of schools that are working on new additions and gyms or are being reconfigured, but just...
Where is the Tree Commission? Mobile group hasn’t met since March, sparking concerns among city’s tree advocates
John Robb attended the Mobile Tree Commission’s March 15 meeting and discussed several projects with commissioners that included tree landscaping along Airport Boulevard from Azalea Road to Interstate 65. Robb said he left the meeting with an understanding that commissioners wanted to continue discussing the plans at the next...
utv44.com
Daphne to vote on special tax district next week
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents that live in the Daphne High School feeder pattern will have an opportunity to vote on a special tax district next week. The vote will be on Tuesday, August 30th. If the Daphne special tax district passes, Daphne will be the fourth...
Competing against casinos and lottery: Topgolf’s regional draw a selling point in Mobile
Topgolf’s closest operation to Mobile is in Baton Rouge, a nearly 200-mile drive. Birmingham, also home to Topgolf, is 210 miles away. In other words, there are no Topgolf golf entertainment venues within a close driving distance to Alabama’s largest coastal city. The realization is a top selling...
Demand for high-speed internet growing in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s something many of us rely on daily, but some rural communities are still disconnected. “As the county continues to grow so do those rural, unincorporated areas. Those subdivisions that are popping up in the middle of where there is no current connectivity becomes a problem,” said Brian Peacock, Baldwin […]
utv44.com
Train struck pregnant woman's car in Mobile near Alabama State Port Authority
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A train struck a car Wednesday afternoon near the entrance of the Alabama State Port Authority. Alabama Port Authority Police said the pregnant woman driving the car apparently tried to speed over the tracks to miss the train. Officials said the woman declined a trip...
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
utv44.com
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
WALA-TV FOX10
1st international flight arrives at Mobile International Airport near downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile International Airport near downtown welcomed its first international flight Monday morning, the Mobile Airport Authority said. The charter flight came courtesy of airplane manufacturer Airbus prepares to increase production of its A220 line. The company has begun weekly shuttle flights between Mirabel, Canada, and Mobile International Airport, connecting the two cities responsible for manufacturing the aircraft, MAA announced Tuesday.
Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One by one law enforcement officers from across our area showed their support Tuesday morning for one of their own. “One of the ways that law enforcement grieves when we lose a brother is the way that we honor that brother and so this is actually part of the grieving […]
WALA-TV FOX10
One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile County’s “Top Fugitives” is now sitting in Metro Jail. Kreg Baggett was wanted on a robbery charge, for a crime in May that left a woman beaten with a tree branch. Baggett isn’t the only one police are looking for involved...
Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
Tillman’s Corner homeless camp to be cleared, city officials unsure where homeless will stay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless people behind the Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner are going to have to relocate. Different volunteers arrived at the camp to help with the cleaning process. One volunteer, Rachel Rivas said that she used to be in this exact situation, and she said the city needs to do more for […]
OPINION: Port of Mobile major player for future of nation’s supply chain, Alabama’s Economic Development
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco The United States has been suffering through the pandemic, inflation, and violent crime spikes. One of the other significant issues that have challenged this country has been the supply chain problems with delivering products across the Nation. The good news is Alabama is now earning […]
thegreenvillestandard.com
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers
Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
