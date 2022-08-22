Effective: 2022-08-25 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Ellis; Kaufman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Ellis and Kaufman Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Trinity River Near Rosser. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 31.0 feet, Minor flooding of farm and ranch land is expected near the river. A few rural roads will be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.4 feet. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 4.8 feet Monday morning.

ELLIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO