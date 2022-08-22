ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Crawford County, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Arkansas State
Crawford County, AR
Mulberry, AR
US News and World Report

Three Arkansas Officers Identified in Viral Video of Violent Arrest

(Reuters) - Arkansas authorities on Monday identified three law enforcement officers who were shown in an online video over the weekend punching and kicking a suspect while he was on the ground outside a convenience store. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that two of its deputies, Zack...
MULBERRY, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Asa Hutchinson
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
GASSVILLE, AR
