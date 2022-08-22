Read full article on original website
Police dashcam leading up to violent Arkansas arrest will not be released — for now
Despite calls to release dashcam footage of the moments leading up to a violent Crawford County arrest, the prosecutor's office said it is holding off making the video public, at lease for now.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Human remains found at Beaver Lake
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Arkansas governor says DOJ will investigate ‘reprehensible’ police beating caught on camera
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday called the behavior of three police officers caught on camera beating a suspect “reprehensible” and “not consistent” with their training. Hutchinson said the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division will investigate the incident after a video went viral...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Arkansas Deputies and Police Officer Suspended After Widely Criticized Footage of Violent Arrest
Content warning: This article contains footage some may find disturbing. Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended and investigations have been launched following a violent arrest that was captured in widely shared footage this weekend. Per a report from the Associated Press, two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry Police...
Three Arkansas Officers Identified in Viral Video of Violent Arrest
(Reuters) - Arkansas authorities on Monday identified three law enforcement officers who were shown in an online video over the weekend punching and kicking a suspect while he was on the ground outside a convenience store. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that two of its deputies, Zack...
Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
2 Oklahoma women die in vehicle crash
Two women from Wister, Okla., died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.
