‘I’d be scared to go against any of us’ | Penn State women’s soccer dominates Duquesne with fast play

Long-time Mapletown coach George Messich has been coaching football for a little more than four decades, and it’s pretty safe to say he knows a good thing when he sees it. “Our goal right now is to make the playoffs,” said Messich who is entering his 41st season as the Maples coach. “We’re just excited to have everyone back this year. Our defensive line and all of our linebackers are back.”

GREENSBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO