‘I’d be scared to go against any of us’ | Penn State women’s soccer dominates Duquesne with fast play

Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer returns depth ahead of 1st 2022 matchup against Rhode Island on Thursday
Penn State is set to play its first game of the 2022 season Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Toward the end of a very successful 2021 season, the blue and white earned its revenge — from the Spring 2021 season — in the Big Ten Championship after defeating Indiana.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey brings back a lot of experience, works to build stronger team in 2022
Penn State is ready to begin the climb that is the 2022 season. After going 14-6 last year, the blue and white has its sights set on taking the next step. Many Nittany Lions returned and are working hard in the preseason to improve from last year. “Their energy has...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey looks to hit the ground running with matchups against Virginia, Louisville
Penn State returns to action this weekend with two tough tests. The Nittany Lions will have to hit the ground running, as there are no tune-up games to start this season. They are set to host Virginia in the season opener Friday and stay in University Park to face Louisville on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball gathers 4-star Carey Booth for 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has bolstered its 2023 recruiting class. Forward Carey Booth, a 4-star recruit, has committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced Wednesday. Carey, the son of Penn State great Calvin Booth, took an official visit to campus in late May. As 247Sports’ No. 90 overall prospect for 2023, Booth...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football boasts quartet of running backs, but 2 freshmen are ahead of schedule
Keyvone Lee, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Devyn Ford are the four running backs that make up the Penn State backfield, and all four are “guaranteed” to see the field in some capacity at some point according to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider. The Nittany Lions are...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer's Amelia White earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week
It took true-freshman forward Amelia White just one week to earn her first collegiate accolade. White was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, along with Purdue's Naomi Splittorff. Ranked as No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022 by Top Drawer Soccer, White notched two assists in...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball reveals new home uniform for 2022-23 season
Penn State put a spin on its classic blue and white look. The Nittany Lions revealed their all-white uniforms for the upcoming season on social media Tuesday. The jerseys look fairly similar, but the shorts sport a new look — a keystone logo on the belt area and blue stripes on both sides.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer announces 2022 promo schedule
Penn State announced the promos for seven of its home games this season. The schedule begins with a "shirt swap" in the season opener against Rhode Island and ends with the traditional "wear white" game against Ohio State. The schedule also features post game autographs, 800 strong night, senior and...
Florida State vs. Duquesne football preview, prediction
Week 0 of the 2022 college football season kicks off as Florida State welcomes FCS opponent Duquesne to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Florida State enters Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience, still waiting to see a winning season, but returning enough production to put the Seminoles in good ...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks roster finalizations, new faces and preseason
Purdue is a day shy of a week away, and Penn State’s depth chart is becoming clearer in the eyes of James Franklin. On Tuesday night, Franklin spoke to the media under the Beaver Stadium lights for the second-to-last time before the first kickoff of 2022.. Franklin talked about...
Digital Collegian
Philadelphia Union sign former Penn State men's soccer midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
The Philadelphia Union announced a new signing on Tuesday. Former Nittany Lion midfielder Jeremy Rafanello has been signed to a Homegrown Player contract with the Union. Rafanello spent his freshman year with Penn State, where he led the squad with seven points and played in all 17 matches. The Delran,...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia 2026 Home Season Opener is Going to Be WILD
Morgantown, West Virginia – In four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the most dominant program in college football today. Alabama’s legendary head coach, Nick Saban, a Fairmont, West Virginia native, will be 74 years old at the time....
Digital Collegian
Penn State students find 'home away from home' at annual Involvement Fair
Hundreds of Penn State students braved the heat and flooded the HUB-Robeson Center lawn Wednesday during the annual Involvement Fair. With over 600 clubs and organizations represented, members in colorful shirts vied for attention by shouting, standing on chairs, waving flags and giving out candy. Pop and Latin music blared...
Digital Collegian
What can fans expect from the Nittany Lions’ pass catchers this season? | The 1-0 Podcast
Leading up to the beginning of the season, “The 1-0 Podcast” hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph continue their position previews. In this week’s edition, the duo goes more in depth on Penn State’s pass catchers. Engle and Ralph discuss how the team will look after...
Digital Collegian
Defending world champ, Penn State gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik qualifies for pommel horse World Trials
A Penn State alum made the U.S National Team and qualified for World Trials. After winning the pommel horse at the U.S. Championship, Stephen Nedoroscik qualified for both spots with his score of 31.086. The Massachusetts native, who is a two-time NCAA Champion in the event, graduated from Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer earns No. 1 spot in Big Ten preseason poll, places 3 on player watch list
After a season in which Penn State won the Big Ten regular season and tournament title for the first time in program history in 2021, the defending champs rose to the top again. The blue and white came in at no. 1 in the new Big Ten preseason poll, and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week Zero
The junior is expected to be more of an offensive threat in 2022 after averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a sophomore. He scored one touchdown and had a catch for 17 yards. But it’s on defense where Hutter shines. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2021.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With loaded roster, special season could be in store for Mapletown
Long-time Mapletown coach George Messich has been coaching football for a little more than four decades, and it’s pretty safe to say he knows a good thing when he sees it. “Our goal right now is to make the playoffs,” said Messich who is entering his 41st season as the Maples coach. “We’re just excited to have everyone back this year. Our defensive line and all of our linebackers are back.”
Digital Collegian
SATIRE | Things to bring to a Penn State class for academic success
Editor’s note: Zan Dyreson has only completed two semesters at Penn State and is at risk of academic probation. Here is a super helpful list of items you will need for class to succeed in college. If you don’t bring these items, then you will fail. This has...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
