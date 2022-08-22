Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots over $200 million combined; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results

Read full article on original website
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022; jackpot $100 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Powerball selected winning numbers in the Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $100 million. The numbers are 6-24-35-37-44 Powerball 22 Power Play 4x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 2-9-10-23-42-45 Kicker 727795. The jackpot is $34.5 million for the drawing on Saturday, Aug....
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
High school football 2022 Week 2 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Another week of high school football means a fresh batch of Northeast Ohio high school football games to vote on. This week’s top matchups are led by No. 5 Mentor against No. 6 St. Ignatius at FirstEnergy Stadium. While Mentor opened its season with a win...
Statewide high school football top performances and notes from Week 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From big plays to close games, the opening week of the high school football season had a little bit of everything. The top five area teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 came away with wins in Week 1. As did each of the top five teams in the statewide Super 25. Before looking ahead to Week 2, let’s take a look at some notes and top performers from around the state.
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
WOUB
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Why are electric bills so high in Ohio? And what is NOPEC?
Customers are being charged 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the comparative rate of about 6 cents per kilowatt-hour from Malicki's electricity provider, The Illuminating Company, which is part of FirstEnergy Corp.
More summer sunshine ahead: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio will see its third consecutive sunny day Thursday, as conditions are expected to stay nearly identical to Wednesday’s weather. The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine, with highs in the mid-80s. A very light wind from the southwest is possible. Overnight Thursday, there is a slight chance – about 20% – of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m.
ocj.com
Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
Lowering energy bills: NOPEC temporarily moving 550,000 customers to utility defaults
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC, the default electricity supplier for much of Northeast Ohio, is temporarily moving nearly all of its more than 500,000 customers to their utility’s default choice so customers can save money on their monthly bills. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, a nonprofit energy aggregator...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
