NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: one, four) (twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 9, Day: 2, Year: 24. (Month: nine; Day: two; Year: twenty-four) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Geiser: Visit Game and Parks at the State Fair
The Nebraska State Fair starts today in Grand Island and goes through Sept. 2. You won’t want to miss the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Outdoor Encounter exhibit in the Nebraska building. The Nebraska State Fair is a longstanding Nebraska tradition that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission...
Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Ogallala battle for the Platte River trophy again
What’s a better way to kick off a prep football season than a matchup between rival schools?. Not much if you ask members of the Gothenburg and Ogallala teams. The programs will renew the battle for the Platte River Trophy on Friday night. “I don’t think we’ll have an...
These football fans don’t have to cross the pond to see Nebraska play
Not all of the Nebraska football fans headed to Dublin have to cross the ocean; some already live there — or live nearby. The Huskers were rolling toward a national championship that year and tickets were playing hard to get — and costly if you could. But Randy...
Shuffling the deck: Take a look through the 2022 Husker football preview guide
Take a look at the 2022 preview guide for Nebraska football.
Hidden in statue, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the I-80 rest area at...
Ohio ballot board advances bail, noncitizen voting measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio constitutional amendments cleared their last big hurdle before heading to November ballots — one seeking bail reform, the other prohibiting non-citizens from voting. The specific language for describing the amendments was approved Monday by the Ohio Ballot Board, which is a panel...
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
Judge dismisses ex-Lincoln officer's discrimination lawsuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the discrimination lawsuit of a former Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman, saying her allegations did not sufficiently prove a hostile work environment. Erin Spilker said in her lawsuit that she faced years of discrimination and that the department not only mishandled allegations...
One person dies, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash west of Dwight
One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Dwight. The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nebraska 15 and 66, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
Judge dismisses former Lincoln Police officer's lawsuit against city
More than seven months after a prominent former Lincoln Police officer sued the city alleging years of discrimination based on her sex and insufficient efforts to investigate her reports, a Lancaster County judge Monday dismissed the lawsuit. In a 14-page order, District Judge Kevin McManaman sided with the city on...
