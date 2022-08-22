ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
GSP: 14-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A 14-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur County on Monday. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on August 22 a white Toyota Camry was traveling on S. Wheat Avenue. According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by 43-year-old Stephenia...
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed

The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge

There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
Albany police arrest motor vehicle theft suspects

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to multiple entering auto theft calls in the 1200 block of Moultrie Road (Oak Grove Estates) and 262 Cordele Road (Walmart) during a shoplifting incident. After looking at surveillance video from Walmart, three male suspects were seen using stolen credit cards to...
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location

VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman

One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
Apparent suicide at rest stop

A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
Removal of Exit 11 bridge in Lowndes County scheduled for August 29

The removal of a bridge in Lowndes County is expected to impact I-75 traffic. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 (I-75) Exit 11 interchange. This is the state Route (SR) 31/Madison Highway interchange. The removal of...
