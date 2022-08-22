The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.

BERRIEN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO