Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Enroll Indy names new director
Enroll Indy has appointed Dr. Tenika Holden-Flynn its new executive director. Holden-Flynn’s background includes decades of experience serving students in elementary, middle, and high school in traditional public and public charter schools. Most recently, she served as a building leader and administrator in Indianapolis for several years. “I couldn’t...
Inside Indiana Business
IU launches new pitch competition
Faculty, students and staff at Indiana University who have a big idea are invited to take part in the inaugural IU Idea to Startup Pitch Competition. Scheduled for mid-October, winners will receive a combination of cash prizes, totaling $25,000, and in-kind services to be used towards the formation of IU startups.
Inside Indiana Business
Digital Workforce Solution hires CFO
Fishers-based Digital Workforce Solution has hired Michelle Demarco as chief financial officer and as a partner of the firm. She most recently was chief financial officer of enVista. Demarco holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Downtown Indy Inc. names new chief
Indianapolis Chief Deputy Mayor Taylor Schaffer has been named president and chief executive officer of Downtown Indy Inc., succeeding Sherry Seiwert, who stepped down in April. DII focuses on the economic growth and livability of downtown Indianapolis. Schaffer has been a senior leader in Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration since 2016....
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana authors honored for work
Indiana Humanities has named the eight recipients of the Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Hoosier authors in multiple categories every two years. The awards program is supported by Indianapolis-based Glick Philanthropies. The eight categories include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, among others. The winners selected from among...
Inside Indiana Business
Trine Fort Wayne receives $5M pledge
The James Foundation Inc. has made a $5 million pledge to support Trine University Fort Wayne’s new 120,000-square-foot academic facility that will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Dr. Rick James, a 1977 graduate and chair of Trine’s board of trustees, and his wife, Dr. Vicki James, established the foundation to improve the quality of life in northeast Indiana through new educational and cultural opportunities.
What kind of impact could student loan forgiveness have?
Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, conducted a survey in conjunction with the Mike Downs Center for Politics in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus
Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works have approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Artisan Electric building new HQ in West Lafayette
An electrical contracting firm is growing in Tippecanoe County. Artisan Electric has announced plans to build its new headquarters in the Woodland Business Park in West Lafayette and add a small number of jobs, though financial details were not disclosed. The 10,000-square-foot building, being constructed at 4620 North 9th Street,...
goshen.edu
Four retiring professors say farewell after decades of service
Four professors said farewell to Goshen College this summer as they retire and begin the next chapters in their lives. Together, they have served a total of 111 years, and an average of approximately 28 years at Goshen College. The professors who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 academic...
Inside Indiana Business
Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat
Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana schools ranked for equitability
Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
Inside Indiana Business
Adams County addressing housing needs
The Adams County Economic Development Corporation is taking action to address a problem many Indiana communities are facing: a workforce housing shortage. The EDC is working with Fort Wayne-based Housing Resource Hub to develop a game plan to address the challenge. To develop the housing strategy, the partners will measure...
Andretti Autosport to build new headquarters in Fishers; create hundreds of jobs
Andretti Autosport announced its plans to bring a new $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers and create up to 500 new jobs in the next four years.
Inside Indiana Business
Columbus Regional Health to treat IUPUC athletes
As IUPUC launches its athletics program this year, the school’s athletes will get treatment from medical providers at Columbus Regional Health. The university says it partnering with CRH as its exclusive provider of sports medicine and athletic training services. IUPUC this spring announced it was joining the National Association...
Inside Indiana Business
MITO Material Solutions to cut ribbon on new Indy HQ
Indianapolis-based MITO Material Solutions will Wednesday cut the ribbon on its new headquarters on the city’s northwest side. The startup, which manufactures hybrid polymer additives for a variety of industries, says the expansion is the result of a $4.6 million seed round of funding earlier this year. The facility,...
Inside Indiana Business
IUSM, Regenstrief awarded $10M for delirium research
A research team that includes Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine has been awarded more than $10 million to improve cognitive recovery of post-operative delirium patients. Delirium occurs when a person is suddenly confused, disoriented, and not able to think or remember clearly. The researchers say it...
wfft.com
NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
Inside Indiana Business
Health insurer invests in 120Water
Ohio-based managed care nonprofit CareSource, which has a major presence in Indiana, has made a $1 million investment in Zionsville-based 120Water. The Indiana company developed software that helps utilities and water agencies remain compliant with public health regulations, such as lead reduction. CareSource says its investment is part of a...
Comments / 1