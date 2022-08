EATONVILLE, Fla. — Maitland Police Department said there is a confirmed bomb threat in Eatonville.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

We have a Channel 9 crew at the scene looking to find out more information.

Investigators said they are working to find more information.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group