Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'
Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Lag in slavery reparations from US Jesuits irks descendants
Last year, the U.S. branch of the Jesuits pledged to raise $100 million for a reconciliation initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Catholic order. On Tuesday, a leader of those descendants expressed deep dissatisfaction with the order’s lack of progress since then. Joseph Stewart, in a publicly released letter to the head of the order, contends the Jesuits have failed to uphold their side of the partnership with the urgency the circumstances demand. Stewart and other descendants are the progeny of 272 enslaved men, women and children sold in 1838 by the Jesuit owners of...
Essence
There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It
Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation
Those households are struggling to stay afloat, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
NYC Mayor Adams slams NY Times report on his lavish, perhaps unethical, party lifestyle: ‘Silly, silly story’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams slammed the New York Times on Monday after the outlet published an exposé about his trips to expensive city restaurants and nightclubs without proving that he or his entourage has been paying expenses. The Times article, by reporters Sarah Maslin Nir and Jazmine...
Is America’s historical amnesia curable?
No matter how deadly pandemics are, America’s case of historical amnesia may be a worse ailment. Based on history, it may not be curable, and, so far, it has been highly contagious and cross generational. One example makes the case. Fifty-eight years ago, with only two dissenting votes in...
BET
California To Categorize Its Black State Employees By Ethnic Lineage
California appears to have taken another step toward reparations to its Black American residents. NPR reports that a new California law authorizes the State Controller’s Office and the Department of Human Resources to start collecting demographic data from Black employees by Jan. 1, 2024. Officials will use that information...
Wife of Slain Cop Blasts Black Lives Matter, ‘Super Villain’ Kamala Harris, and Democrats in Scathing Op-Ed
The widow of a slain Black St. Louis police captain wrote a scathing opinion piece ripping apart the Black Lives Matter movement, Kamala Harris, and other Democrats. Ann Dorn’s Fox News op-ed comes one month after her husband’s killer was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and three counts of armed criminal action.
Smithonian
Was That Painting Stolen by Nazis? New York Museums Are Now Required to Tell You
Every work of art that hangs on a museum wall has a story behind it, and that story isn’t always pretty. Museums around the world are grappling with legacies of theft, violence and colonialism in their collections. In New York, a new law aims to confront the painful legacy of the Holocaust: The state’s museums are now required to acknowledge if a work of art was stolen by the Nazi regime.
Over 50% of Americans expect another civil war in the coming years
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. For whatever reason, violence has always been a part of American culture, but it has surged at an alarming rate in the last decade. Politically motivated violent organizations have also been on the rise since violent fights between political groups have been widely covered. According to a recent study, one in every five Americans feels that violence driven by political motives is justified, at least sometimes.
Washington Examiner
The Left abandoned the 'American dream' and is now trying to weaponize it
Democrats want to know why Republicans are making patriotism partisan. Perhaps it is because the Democratic Party and its liberal activists have rejected it. On Sunday, Jazmine Ulloa wrote for the New York Times about how the phrase “the American dream” became a “partisan battlefield.” In this opinion piece disguised as reporting, we are told that “critics say” that the phrase is being “distorted,” in particular by nonwhite Republicans running for office.
As Gen Z Asian Americans come of age, the vast majority feel they don’t belong
Amid an alarming rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and hate crimes, less than 20% say they they feel accepted in the US
Founding Fathers already rejected attacks on Constitution, calls to 'pack the Court'
It appears that we may finally to be coming out of the campaign on the left to "pack the court" with a liberal majority. That is good news. The problem is that many on the left have turned their ire on the Constitution itself as the root of all evil in our country.
Q&A: Malcolm X Grassroots Movement On Black August And Freeing Political Prisoners Like Dr. Mutulu Shakur
We must demand the release of all political prisoners and prisoners of war. We must demand the return of political exiles and begin a Truth and Reconciliation process in this country to have unfinished conversations finally. The post Q&A: Malcolm X Grassroots Movement On Black August And Freeing Political Prisoners Like Dr. Mutulu Shakur appeared first on NewsOne.
Opinion: As a kid, a book I wasn't looking for changed my life
A copy of "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court" from a book giveaway opened a new world for Issac Bailey growing up; he says the surge in efforts to ban books is profoundly harmful, especially for kids growing up (as he did) with few resources.
