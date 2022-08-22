Read full article on original website
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machines
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
College Football News
NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
NC State vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: NC State (0-0), East Carolina (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
Jada Boyd to return for NC State women’s basketball after previously announcing departure
Less than two weeks after it was announced that Boyd would not be returning for her senior year, it turns out she will play for the Pack during its 2022-23 season.
cbs17
Fayetteville debuts its new sports team
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has a new sports team to cheer on, the Fayetteville Mustangs. It’s Fayetteville’s new Indoor American Football Team. Fayetteville Chiropractor Robert Twaddell is the team’s owner. He announced the plans for the team on Tuesday at a news conference.
WCNC
Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.
Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity
Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
College Football News
North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview
North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
Sidwell’s Donovan commits to Duke
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Ranked no. 3 in the nation by ESPN in her 2023 class, Sidwell Friends senior forward/guard Jadyn Donovan announced her commitment to Duke on Monday. In the 2021-22 season, Donovan averaged more than 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game, helping the Quakers to wins over top programs in […]
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
Raleigh, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Raleigh. The Cary High School soccer team will have a game with Athens Drive High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. The Garner Magnet High School soccer team will have a game with Millbrook High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00.
WCNC
NC race track cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'
ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled. The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday. They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their...
J.D. McDuffie Day Mural Unveiling
J.D. McDuffie’s legacy lives on, through his fans. Throughout his four decades racing against NASCAR's best, John Delphus "J.D." McDuffie proudly carried the name of his hometown on the side of his iconic No. 70 racecar. Sanford, North Carolina will honor McDuffie with a mural on 329 Carthage Street....
methodist.edu
MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina
As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
Wye Hill owners open new food concept Glasshouse Kitchen in Research Triangle
Sara Abernethy knows it won’t be an easy juggle to own and operate two restaurants. Abernethy and her husband, Chris Borreson, owners of Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh, are set to open their new concept Glasshouse Kitchen on Wednesday at 5 Laboratory Drive in Research Triangle, down the street from RTI International.
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
A cowboy bar devoted to bull riding will be opening in ... Cary? Yes, Cary.
We’re guessing not many of you had bar with a mechanical bull on your Fenton development bingo card.
Dad checking NC lottery ticket ‘kept seeing zeros.’ Now he dreams big for his family
The 22-year-old’s need to do laundry led to his jackpot win.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson discusses education at Durham roundtable
Robinson spoke Tuesday night at an education roundtable, hosted by Americans for Prosperity and The LIBRE Initiative.
NC’s Mark Robinson backs off his call to stop teaching science in elementary school
In Durham, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared to take a step back from his position in his upcoming book on eliminating science and history curricula in elementary schools.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
