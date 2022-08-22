ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

College Football News

NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: NC State (0-0), East Carolina (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
cbs17

Fayetteville debuts its new sports team

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has a new sports team to cheer on, the Fayetteville Mustangs. It’s Fayetteville’s new Indoor American Football Team. Fayetteville Chiropractor Robert Twaddell is the team’s owner. He announced the plans for the team on Tuesday at a news conference.
WCNC

Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity

Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
College Football News

North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
DC News Now

Sidwell’s Donovan commits to Duke

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Ranked no. 3 in the nation by ESPN in her 2023 class, Sidwell Friends senior forward/guard Jadyn Donovan announced her commitment to Duke on Monday. In the 2021-22 season, Donovan averaged more than 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game, helping the Quakers to wins over top programs in […]
Speedway Digest

J.D. McDuffie Day Mural Unveiling

J.D. McDuffie’s legacy lives on, through his fans. Throughout his four decades racing against NASCAR's best, John Delphus "J.D." McDuffie proudly carried the name of his hometown on the side of his iconic No. 70 racecar. Sanford, North Carolina will honor McDuffie with a mural on 329 Carthage Street....
methodist.edu

MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina

As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
WRAL News

Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
