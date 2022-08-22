Toxic Attraction have essentially been running the women's division in "WWE NXT" ever since the promotion transitioned over to its new "2.0" mindset last year. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles on two separate ocassions, while their leader Mandy Rose has been on top of the division as "NXT" Women's Champion for more than 300 days at this point. But even with such impressive accolades, it appears that Dolin has been reminiscing about a life without a name change. In a recent Twitter post, Dolin writes, "surely, PK is still in here somewhere," while snapping several selfies.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO