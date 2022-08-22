Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
WWE・
wrestlinginc.com
Gigi Dolin Teases Return Of Her Indie Persona
Toxic Attraction have essentially been running the women's division in "WWE NXT" ever since the promotion transitioned over to its new "2.0" mindset last year. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles on two separate ocassions, while their leader Mandy Rose has been on top of the division as "NXT" Women's Champion for more than 300 days at this point. But even with such impressive accolades, it appears that Dolin has been reminiscing about a life without a name change. In a recent Twitter post, Dolin writes, "surely, PK is still in here somewhere," while snapping several selfies.
WWE・
Comments / 2