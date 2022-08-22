Read full article on original website
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Last remaining Big Lots in San Francisco is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
The Big Lots at 3333 Mission Street closed for good on Aug. 12, a spokesperson confirmed.
indybay.org
Rent Strike: Merritt on 3rd Tenants Demand Repairs, Refuse Rent
Oakland, CA — Tenants of 180-unit Oakland apartment building Merritt on 3rd are collectively refusing rent Sept. 1 until the landlord meets demands related to chronic habitability issues. The Merritt on 3rd Tenant Council and Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC) present speakers and banners at a rally at the...
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
The fight over the controversial fences at the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco, explained
Protesters removed the fencing for a second time ahead of a community meeting to discuss on Tuesday night.
Supervisor blasts city council over Oakland’s ‘lawlessness’
An Alameda County Supervisor blasted the Oakland City Council and declared "lawlessness in Oakland must stop," in the wake of another brutal, senseless homicide that took the life of Dr. Lili Xu.
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
San Francisco is getting a new entertainment venue
Round 1 is opening at five new locations including one in San Francisco.
San Francisco’s Señor Sisig finally opens in Ferry Building. Here’s what to order.
The opening feels like a victory lap for the San Francisco success story.
Renowned sandwich spot gets permanent Oakland home
A popular Asian American sandwich pop-up will soon have a permanent home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. OK’s Deli will be opening a full restaurant on September 1 at 3932 Telegraph Ave.
SFGate
SF firefighters respond to fire at apartment building
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to the city's Fire Department. Fire officials initially reported on social media at 12:10 p.m. about the blaze at an apartment building at 1604 McAllister St. near Divisadero Street. No...
SFist
Poop Complaints Are Down 30% In the Tenderloin!
In the name of fecal data journalism and clicks, the Chronicle is back on the poop beat this week — and there's some good news for the chronically poopy streets of the Tenderloin!. In the period from 2011 to 2015ish, the Chronicle's newsroom — and subsequently local TV stations...
sfrichmondreview.com
Letter to the Editor: The Real Reason for Closing Laguna Honda Hospital
Why have we heard so little about the closing of Laguna Honda Hospital?. There’s a good reason. It has nothing to do with the stated rationale for closing. There is nothing wrong with the hospital facilities, which were rebuilt after the overwhelming passage of a bond issue. There’s no demand for its closing, rather the reverse.
3-alarm fire tears through apartment building in San Francisco's NoPa
San Francisco firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building on McAllister Street. SFFD says one woman was injured in the fire.
New report shows these are worst places to park in San Francisco
WATCH OUT: Here's where you should avoid parking in San Francisco if you don't want a ticket.
UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied
A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
2 more fires burn at Oakland Wood St. homeless encampment
OAKLAND -- Two separate fires burned at a homeless encampment in Oakland Tuesday, which has been the site of numerous fires and is currently the subject of a dispute between the city and the State of California.The first fire at the Wood Street encampment was originally reported at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and was quickly extinguished. A second fire broke out just before noon and was also extinguished in minutes. At least one RV was seen engulfed in flames and plume of smoke was seen rising from the site situated under the MacArthur Maze highway interchange.The city of Oakland said...
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
