2 Bills backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills roster is one of the deepest and most talented in the entire NFL. Because of this, the Bills depth chart was pretty much set well before the season begins. However, as the Bills preseason wears on, a few spots are still up for debate. There are currently...
Yardbarker
A Punting Legend Is Taking Over For The Bills
The Buffalo Bills would like to ensure that they have reliable weapons in all three phases of the game. On offense, they added Jamison Crowder to a receiving corps that already has Isaiah McKenzie, Gabriel Davis, and Stefon Diggs. They have also improved the offensive line by signing Rodger Saffold...
Josh Allen wants new nickname for Bills’ ‘Punt God’
The Buffalo Bills have handed their punting job over to rookie Matt Araiza, also known as the “Punt God.” That viral nickname has become quite popular, but Josh Allen is not a huge fan of it. Allen said Monday that he does not really want Araiza’s “Punt God”...
Veteran WR lobbying Aaron Rodgers for shot with Packers
One veteran wideout is running to the end zone for a Hail Mary. In a tweet last week, Kenny Stills responded to the grievances that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been airing out at training camp. Rodgers has been frustrated with the team’s young receivers and recently had some harsh words for them over their lack of consistency.
Eagles flip Ugo Amadi to Titans right after landing him from Seahawks
The Philadelphia Eagles made a small trade with the Seahawks earlier in August, offloading second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Amadi is once again on the move. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have agreed to flip Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that will see the teams swap late-round draft picks.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Effusively Praises TE Andrew Beck
Andrew Beck's outlook for the Broncos' 53-man roster might be stronger than fans thought.
