Buffalo, NY

Yardbarker

A Punting Legend Is Taking Over For The Bills

The Buffalo Bills would like to ensure that they have reliable weapons in all three phases of the game. On offense, they added Jamison Crowder to a receiving corps that already has Isaiah McKenzie, Gabriel Davis, and Stefon Diggs. They have also improved the offensive line by signing Rodger Saffold...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran WR lobbying Aaron Rodgers for shot with Packers

One veteran wideout is running to the end zone for a Hail Mary. In a tweet last week, Kenny Stills responded to the grievances that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been airing out at training camp. Rodgers has been frustrated with the team’s young receivers and recently had some harsh words for them over their lack of consistency.
GREEN BAY, WI
Buffalo, NY
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
ClutchPoints

Eagles flip Ugo Amadi to Titans right after landing him from Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles made a small trade with the Seahawks earlier in August, offloading second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Amadi is once again on the move. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have agreed to flip Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that will see the teams swap late-round draft picks.
SEATTLE, WA

