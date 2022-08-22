Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s deputies suspended after violent video goes viral (video)
A video went viral of three Arkansas law enforcement officers two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer pinned and viciously beat 27-year-old outside of a convenience story after receiving complaints that a 27-year-old white man was being disruptive in the store. The officers are caught on...
‘Hope They Burn’: Family Outraged Over Man’s Horrific Police Beating in Arkansas
The family of a man seen on video being brutally beaten by a trio of Arkansas police officers over the weekend is furious over the incident and would like to see the cops held accountable. “I hope they burn,” Eric Wedding, the stepfather of 27-year-old Randal Ray Worcester, told The...
Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
Two Arkansas deputies, one officer suspended and under investigation after video shows use of force
Crawford County Sherriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry Police officer and two deputies were shown in the video.
BCSO investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning parents […]
Attorneys for man beaten during violent arrest in Arkansas speak out about his health
MULBERRY, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester's speak on their hopes for his future and his health. Two Crawford County deputies were suspended and a Mulberry police officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the...
Truck rear-ends motorcycle, killing two in multiple-vehicle wreck, SC cops say
Two people died after a multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Charleston, South Carolina police say. A Chevrolet box truck rear-ended a motorcycle as both vehicles traveled east on Highway 30 about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a Tesla stopped in traffic, police said.
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
Shots fired in Georgetown store parking lot, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in a store parking lot. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance, which led to the suspect discharging his firearm, in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Fraser Street. Upon arrival, both the victim and suspect had already left the scene.
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Crawford County residents say deputy in beating video attacked them
Two Crawford County residents on Tuesday shared details of beatings they say they received at the hands of a sheriff’s deputy who can be seen in a video taken Sunday morning of officers subduing a man at a Mulberry convenience store. During a live televised press conference, Teddy Wallace and Tammy Nelson of Rudy identified […] The post Crawford County residents say deputy in beating video attacked them appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended and a state police investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police. Arkansas State Police said Sunday night that it would...
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Meggett area that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.
Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
Suspect in 2020 murder of CofC Provost's husband identified after turning 18
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One of the teens charged in the 2020 shooting death of 63-year-old Tom DiLorenzo has now been identified. Travis Wilson turned 18, which triggered his transfer to an adult facility and the release of his name. Back in July 2020 DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne...
CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting. According to CPD, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive. Neither victim suffered fatal injuries. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
Charleston County authorities investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run late Aug. 23 while walking in the Meggett area. Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to a call after 11:30 p.m. for a traffic fatality at S.C. Highway 165 near Manor Road, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Investigators determined the...
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies said they plan to file charges against a man accused of locking a woman in a bedroom, pushing her down some stairs and punching her. Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr., with kidnapping and resisting arrest. An incident report from...
CPD working to identify person accused of multiple car break-ins
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage. The incidents […]
