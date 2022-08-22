ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Sheriff’s deputies suspended after violent video goes viral (video)

A video went viral of three Arkansas law enforcement officers two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer pinned and viciously beat 27-year-old outside of a convenience story after receiving complaints that a 27-year-old white man was being disruptive in the store. The officers are caught on...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
HANAHAN, SC
Truck rear-ends motorcycle, killing two in multiple-vehicle wreck, SC cops say

Two people died after a multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Charleston, South Carolina police say. A Chevrolet box truck rear-ended a motorcycle as both vehicles traveled east on Highway 30 about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a Tesla stopped in traffic, police said.
CHARLESTON, SC
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Shots fired in Georgetown store parking lot, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in a store parking lot. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance, which led to the suspect discharging his firearm, in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Fraser Street. Upon arrival, both the victim and suspect had already left the scene.
GEORGETOWN, SC
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Crawford County residents say deputy in beating video attacked them

Two Crawford County residents on Tuesday shared details of beatings they say they received at the hands of a sheriff’s deputy who can be seen in a video taken Sunday morning of officers subduing a man at a Mulberry convenience store. During a live televised press conference, Teddy Wallace and Tammy Nelson of Rudy identified […] The post Crawford County residents say deputy in beating video attacked them appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Meggett area that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting. According to CPD, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive. Neither victim suffered fatal injuries. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
CHARLESTON, SC
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies said they plan to file charges against a man accused of locking a woman in a bedroom, pushing her down some stairs and punching her. Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr., with kidnapping and resisting arrest. An incident report from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
CPD working to identify person accused of multiple car break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage. The incidents […]
CHARLESTON, SC

