Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (66-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-63, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -175, Red Sox +148; over/under is 9 1/2...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Phillies to face Nationals in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport

The Phillies will return to Williamsport for the 2023 MLB Little League Classic. As the Philadelphia Phillies finished off a lengthy, back-and-forth game against their division-rival New York Mets on Sunday, Major League Baseball announced some pretty cool news concerning one of their games next season — the Phillies will face the Washington Nationals in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Bobby Dalbec set to make first career start at shortstop for Red Sox

As the Red Sox look to bounce back against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night, Bobby Dalbec will be making his first-ever start at shortstop. With Xander Bogaerts out of the lineup due to back spasms and Enrique Hernandez starting at second base in place of a banged-up Christian Arroyo, Dalbec will serve as Hernandez’s double play partner.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox unveil 2023 schedule: Opening Day is March 30 at Fenway Park

Rather than playing divisional opponents 19 times per season, the Red Sox will go up against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees 13 times per year beginning in 2023. They will also play a total of 46 interleague games against National League clubs, which is up from 20 in 2022.
BOSTON, MA

