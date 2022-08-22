MFD holds Sea of Red for firefighter who died in crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday evening, law enforcement officers and first responders showed up in droves to answer a different type of call – what firefighters call a Sea of Red.

“We got people here from off duty, out of town, even out of the country,” said Memphis Fire Fighters Association president Thomas Malone.

This time for Memphis Firefighter, David Pleasant, who died in a crash while heading to a fire call back on Aug. 10.

“If you sat down and wrote what you wanted a firefighter to be, the easiest thing to do vs. putting it on paper, go meet David Pleasant,” said Todd Conklin, vice president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association.

Malone said Pleasant was born to serve.

“I’ve known him since he was about 14, I worked with his dad and his uncle. He’s always wanted to be a firefighter.”

Pleasant was a 32-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department and was planning to retire soon.

Pleasant paid the ultimate sacrifice and he’s leaving a great legacy for his family, according to Malone.

“It’s just a tragic thing that quite frankly never should’ve happened but it’s one of these things that’s happened before, it’s happening now, and unfortunately it will probably happen again.”

According to the family, Pleasant’s funeral will be on Aug. 22 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova from 5-8 PM.

The funeral service will be held on Aug. 23, also at Bellevue Baptist Church.

Both will be open to the public.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.