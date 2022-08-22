Read full article on original website
Related
Shipping DLT TradeLens Touts Q2 Integrations, but Few New Users
When IBM Blockchain and Maersk created the TradeLens in 2018, the two companies envisioned a world where competing players in every segment of the shipping industry would lay down their swords and work together to trust the incredibly complex exchange of information needed to make the business of moving widgets around the world flow smoothly to a distributed ledger.
Logistics Software Company Trusted Dispatch Receives $1M Investment
Logistics software company Trusted Dispatch has received a $1 million Partner Preferred investment to expand and grow its solutions for shipping heavy machinery in Canada and the United States. The company’s platform automates logistical matching and delivery connections for heavy equipment shippers and truckers by allowing shippers to generate quotes...
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) encounter numerous pain points when making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments. Many are stuck in the past, with 20% relying on checks and 23% relying on regular ACH as their go-to methods of sending payments, and there is significant asymmetry in the preferences of buyers and suppliers.
Today in Crypto: Coinme Adds Dogecoin, Other Crypto to Grocery Kiosks; Judge Lets Voyager Pay Employee Retention Bonuses
Bitcoin kiosk company Coinme now sells ether, polygon, chainlink, dogecoin, litecoin and stellar from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks, a Coindesk report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The six new coins will add more opportunity to interact with crypto beyond the ubiquitous bitcoin. Meanwhile, bitcoin might be moving further down in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in the Connected Economy: Adidas Seeks Do-Over With New CEO
Today in the connected economy, Adidas looks for a new chief executive weeks after dialing its yearly outlook downward. Also, Walmart hopes to boost book sales by launching a book club, and DoorDash unveils new features to help restaurants get more insights into their customers. Saying it’s time for a...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week
In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Japan’s SMBC Expands US Operations With Jenius Bank
Japan’s SMBC Group says it hopes to strengthen its presence in the U.S. with Jenius Bank, a digital consumer banking business. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release, Jenius will operate as a division of Manufacturers Bank, which is a California-based bank and SMBC subsidiary. Jenius Bank will...
Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces
The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
Small Business Financing FinTech Kapitus Adds $95M to Funding Capacity
Small business financing FinTech Kapitus has increased its funding capacity by $95 million, bringing its total debt facilities to $360 million. This increase enables the company to expand its ability to fund small business growth, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) press release. “Kapitus helped small businesses navigate unprecedented financial...
Small and Large Merchants Alike Lose Significant Revenues to Disputed Payments
We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
NMI, IRIS CRM Debut Faster Merchant Processing
Merchant management platform IRIS CRM and its parent NMI have unveiled updates to their payment gateway boarding integration. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, these updates will “consolidate workflows and greatly reduce time to processing for merchants, making it the first and only gateway with this type of instant onboarding.”
Ramp Adds New Finance Option to AP Automation Platform
Saying it’s supporting businesses that are facing supply chain challenges and the rising cost of capital, finance automation platform and corporate card provider Ramp has added an option that lets businesses finance invoices on terms of 30, 60 and 90 days. This new option is called Flex and has...
Peloton Going More Digital, Less Hardware, to Drive Recurring Revenue
The turnaround plan for Peloton is making a major turn towards prioritizing the growth of its digital offerings over its high-end bike and treadmill sales as the company looks to boost its recurring revenue and appeal to a wider user base. In outlining the company’s budding Fitness as a Service...
Amazon Pay Gives eCommerce Giant’s Healthcare Ambition a Shot in the Arm
Don’t call it a reset — it seems more of a refresh. Amazon has the tools in place to forge a competitive tool against other platforms, over the commerce giants that are seeking a foothold, and then a whole-hearted presence, in healthcare. It has Amazon Pay and One...
Hazeltree Secures $14M to Grow Treasury, Liquidity Management Tech
Hazeltree has secured a $14 million strategic investment to grow its treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset and investment management industries. “This investment will fuel Hazeltree’s growth through expanding customer success and support, scaling our commercial model and innovating across our product suite,” Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin...
MANTL Expands Into the Credit Union Market
Account origination platform MANTL is expanding into the credit union market, the company announced in a press release Tuesday (Aug. 23). The company said MANTL for Credit Unions is a deposit origination tool for credit unions, created in partnership with Alliant Credit Union. “Credit unions are renowned for delivering white-glove...
Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
FIS Intros Infrastructure Solution for Global Real-Time Payments, CBDCs
Financial services technology provider FIS is introducing a solution to enable central banks in more countries to update and innovate their existing real-time payments network or develop one from the ground up. FIS is also launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Virtual Lab, which will give central banks, commercial...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0