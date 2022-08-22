Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. This evening will be...
It’s a Peachy Day on the Western Slope
Gather your Palisade peaches and bake some delicious peach pie for National Peach Pie Day!
KJCT8
Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week. Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes.
nbc11news.com
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
KJCT8
Final Fruita Food and Brews
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!. Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.
nbc11news.com
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”. The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
KJCT8
Music in the Grapevines will wrap up at Two Rivers Winery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery will wrap up it’s summer season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This time, Stray Grass will take the stage with it’s “handcrafted acoustic Americana” styled music. It’ll take place on the lawn of...
KJCT8
2022 Colorado Hay Directory now available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of Agriculture has shared that the 2022 Colorado Hay Directory is now available. This allows livestock owners to be able too easily search for alfalfa, grass, mix, or other hay products within their region. The directory provides a variety of information useful to...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Charlie!. Charlie is a seven-year-old Basset Hound and American Bulldog mix. He loves giving kisses and cuddles and he loves to get belly rubs. Charlie would be best as an only pet and would make a great companion for someone to sit on the couch and watch TV with. Charlie likes to go on walks and has good stamina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
Colorado Parks and Wildlife annouces new grant program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced they would distribute $1.3 million in funding for the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP). The program allows organizations that traditionally excluded certain youth to apply for financial support. Youth groups in communities of color, LGBTQ, native and indigenous, and the disabled, now have an opportunity to explore the outdoors.
KJCT8
Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Health Foundation, based out of Denver, has approved Delta County’s application for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant. Delta County plans to assemble a small group to assist with the input on the design of a new playground area on the Delta County Fairgrounds.
KJCT8
Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer Bivalent COVID-19 booster
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer a booster shot to fight against the omicron variants. The booster vaccine is called Bivalent. According to MCPH, this booster targets the original strain and the latest omicron sub-variants. Anyone who’s completed their initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is over the age of 12 would qualify for the booster.
nbc11news.com
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
KJCT8
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Services for Veterans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is bringing awareness to services available to veterans and their families. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System offers help to veterans via appointment or walk-in.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado
Solar developer Guzman Energy achieved regulatory approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit to install and operate an 80 MW project on land in Southern Delta County, Colorado. The commissioners unanimously approved the Garnet Mesa Solar project. Once complete, the project will produce more...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Chooses New Police Chief
A local city has tapped an out-of-state law enforcement officer to become its new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, currently the Grand Junction Police Department chief in Colorado, will take over the Denton Police Department later this year. Shoemaker is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, having served 26 years in...
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
Comments / 0