Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. This evening will be...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week. Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
MONTROSE, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle

One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
RIFLE, CO
KJCT8

Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
FRUITA, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!. Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”. The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Thunderstorms
KJCT8

Music in the Grapevines will wrap up at Two Rivers Winery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery will wrap up it’s summer season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This time, Stray Grass will take the stage with it’s “handcrafted acoustic Americana” styled music. It’ll take place on the lawn of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

2022 Colorado Hay Directory now available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of Agriculture has shared that the 2022 Colorado Hay Directory is now available. This allows livestock owners to be able too easily search for alfalfa, grass, mix, or other hay products within their region. The directory provides a variety of information useful to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Charlie!. Charlie is a seven-year-old Basset Hound and American Bulldog mix. He loves giving kisses and cuddles and he loves to get belly rubs. Charlie would be best as an only pet and would make a great companion for someone to sit on the couch and watch TV with. Charlie likes to go on walks and has good stamina.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife annouces new grant program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced they would distribute $1.3 million in funding for the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP). The program allows organizations that traditionally excluded certain youth to apply for financial support. Youth groups in communities of color, LGBTQ, native and indigenous, and the disabled, now have an opportunity to explore the outdoors.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Health Foundation, based out of Denver, has approved Delta County’s application for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant. Delta County plans to assemble a small group to assist with the input on the design of a new playground area on the Delta County Fairgrounds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer Bivalent COVID-19 booster

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer a booster shot to fight against the omicron variants. The booster vaccine is called Bivalent. According to MCPH, this booster targets the original strain and the latest omicron sub-variants. Anyone who’s completed their initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is over the age of 12 would qualify for the booster.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado

Solar developer Guzman Energy achieved regulatory approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit to install and operate an 80 MW project on land in Southern Delta County, Colorado. The commissioners unanimously approved the Garnet Mesa Solar project. Once complete, the project will produce more...
COLORADO STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local City Chooses New Police Chief

A local city has tapped an out-of-state law enforcement officer to become its new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, currently the Grand Junction Police Department chief in Colorado, will take over the Denton Police Department later this year. Shoemaker is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, having served 26 years in...
DENTON, TX

