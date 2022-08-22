Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KTTS
Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
SGF gas station gunshot leads to arrest
Miley Michelle Hill, 33, of Springfield was arrested Sunday and formally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after a month-long investigation into a shooting that happened July 20.
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
KYTV
1 of 3 people charged in the murders of a Willard couple takes a plea deal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first of three suspects charged with killing a Willard couple has pleaded guilty to his role in the double murder. Matthew Plumb was facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. “It’s been very difficult on the...
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
“Can I recycle this?” If you have to ask, Springfield recycling says probably not
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Can this be recycled?” is a question many may ask themselves as they hover over their recycling bin holding a greasy pizza box, coffee cup or AA battery. If you have to ask and you don’t have the time to look up the answer, don’t recycle. Throw it away instead. Consumers often […]
KYTV
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash Wednesday morning in Bolivar. Superintendent Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar, died in the crash. Investigators say the crash involved another vehicle two miles southwest of Bolivar on State Highway T. Troopers say a truck, driven...
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
KYTV
An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
KYTV
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16. In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since...
KYTV
Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
Lawrence police release arrest footage of double-homicide suspect
Lawrence police have released the arrest footage of a man who allegedly killed two people and shot at police during a pursuit.
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire damages Discount Dave’s
Republic flooring operation closes until further notice. A fire which broke out at Discount Dave’s Carpet and Flooring, U.S. Highway 60, in Republic on Friday, Aug. 19, was extinguished by firefighters after they arrived on scene. It was reported that the blaze started at about 5:45 a.m. that morning....
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
