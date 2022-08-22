ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County

LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
URBANA, MO
KTTS

Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Fire damages Discount Dave’s

Republic flooring operation closes until further notice. A fire which broke out at Discount Dave’s Carpet and Flooring, U.S. Highway 60, in Republic on Friday, Aug. 19, was extinguished by firefighters after they arrived on scene. It was reported that the blaze started at about 5:45 a.m. that morning....
REPUBLIC, MO

