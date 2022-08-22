Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Here's an Official Look at the COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max 97
COMME des GARÇONS continues to partner with Nike, gearing up for an Air Max 97 release after debuting the design on the CdG HOMME PLUS runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Set to arrive in two colorways, the collaboration celebrates the AM97’s 25th anniversary. The first iteration sports a bluish gray and white color palette, while the second design comes in all-black. The upper features an acid wash texture throughout, contrasting the black mesh layer beneath. Branding is kept minimal with Air Max text printed on the rear, along with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’ logo printed with Swooshes on the footbed.
Hypebae
Supreme x Nike Are Restocking Their Collaborative Air Force 1
Back in 2020, Supreme and Nike joined forces to rework the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette, adding the iconic Box Logo to the laterals. Later in 2021, the duo reprised the collaboration by introducing a “Wheat” iteration to join the “Triple Black” and “Triple White” colorways. Now, for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the two brands are set to bring back the coveted release in all three versions.
Hypebae
Celeb Stylist Veneda Carter Officially Launches Gender Neutral Jewelry Line
Copenhagen-based stylist and model Veneda Carter is officially launching her eponymous jewelry label, By Veneda Carter, after last year’s soft launch. The creative, one of Instagram’s coolest moms, first began exploring jewelry design after spending time in Los Angeles as the head stylist for YEEZY and day-to-day stylist for Kim Kardashian. She took inspiration from a gold Jesus pendant designed and gifted by her grandmother, creating timeless yet futuristic pieces that are gender neutral.
Hypebae
Thisisneverthat Reunites With Pokémon for Third Collaborative Capsule
Following the success of its preceding collection, thisisneverthat partners with the Pokémon franchise to release its third collaborative capsule. The first team-up occurred in the months of June and December 2021 through a series of apparel and accessories that even created a long queue in the offline store. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Stussy x Converse to Drop a Chuck 70 Hi "Surfman" Collab
Stussy and Converse are back at it once again, joining forces for a reworked version of the Chuck 70 Hi. The release follows the duo’s black-and-white iteration from earlier this summer, while the California-based brand just dropped its Fall 2022 collection. The kicks, dubbed “Surfman,” arrive in a light...
Hypebae
Bad Bunny x adidas' Latest Forum Low Collab Is Inspired by Blue Skies
Adidas has tapped Bad Bunny once again for an updated iteration of the Forum Low silhouette. A follow-up to the duo’s all-pink “Easter Egg” design last year, the latest pair arrives in sky blue inspired by the summer skies of Puerto Rico. Bringing the sky to the feet, the kicks feature suede overlays atop a leather base in different tones of blue for a touch of contrast. The sneakers are complete with a black buckle wrapping the tongue.
Hypebae
Take a Look Inside Gucci's New Store in Detroit
Gucci announces the launch of its store on Downtown Detroit, making it one of the first luxury brands to open on Library Street. The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet housing a wide collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and watches, together with the exclusive line of Gucci Décor.
Hypebae
Feng Chen Wang Releases "Re-Work.2" Capsule Collection
Emerging Chinese-born London-based designer Feng Chen Wang has just released “Re-Work.2,” her eponymous brand’s latest collection of reworked and upcycled garments. Driven by the sweet nostalgia of childhood and a demonstrated love of reconstructionWang refreshes deadstock fabric into edgy and effortlessly cool streetwear. Grounded in a soft color palette of blues, purples and grays, cotton candy blue and purple shirts deliver a gentle dose of grit with its sporadic brush strokes inspired by her Fall/Winter 2021 collection.
Hypebae
Burberry Celebrates Self-Expression With FW22 Campaign
Burberry has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, honoring the power of building strong communities through authentic self-expression. Lensed by famed photography duo Inez and Vinoodh in Los Angeles, the FW22 collection harnesses the models’ individuality as they present the brand’s latest pieces. Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci...
Hypebae
With Jéan Drops Colorful Graphic Tees
It-girl brand With Jéan has released a collection tees highlighted with colorful graphics. Signature to the label’s aesthetic, a variety of cuts such as cropped tops, tanks and long-sleeved tees are given a retro touch with With Jéan’s branding in shades of yellow, red, blue and more. Select items arrive with “WITH LOVE” text on the back, while other designs feature the brand written out in different fonts for a ’90s style look. You can style these tees with jeans or mini skirts for a Y2K-inspired fit.
Hypebae
DKNY Launches Fall 2022 "Today I Feel" Campaign
DKNY is championing authenticity and freedom of expression with its Fall 2022 “Today I Feel” campaign. The brand has tapped a diverse cast as the faces of its collection, including model and climate activist Quannah Chashinghorse, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and singer and activist Julia Cumming. For many,...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: R&B Artist Bellah on Her New EP and the Power of Collaboration
North London‘s Bellah is an artist that’s all about co-existing. With a firm belief that “collaboration makes the most beautiful things,” and a desire to cement herself as one of the frontrunners for U.K. R&B, the singer-songwriter has big plans for the year ahead. Fresh off...
Hypebae
New Balance's 2002R Mule Returns With a Full Lineup of Colorways
The New Balance 2002R Mule is making an exciting return as it releases a full lineup of colorways. First released in muted “Mindful Grey” and “Rain Cloud” iterations, the range introduces nine new colorways and materials to give the silhouette a fresh edit. Compared to the...
Hypebae
A "Metallic Silver" Nike Dunk Low Is on the Way
Nike never runs short when it comes to release announcements. Recently, the footwear giant introduced a “Metallic Silver” colorway to its Dunk Low lineup. The latest offering comes with a color scheme of metallic silver, sail and white. The pair is constructed with a tumbled leather upper and also features smooth leather Swooshes. Alongside this are its signature mesh tongue and inner details. Elsewhere, you can also spot four Swooshes on the heels and insoles. A white rubber outsole rounds out the design.
Hypebae
Richardson Drops FW22 Collection
New York-based streetwear label Richardson has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022. Leaning heavily on an updated utilitarian aesthetic, the latest collection is teeming with graphic prints and nostalgic designs, alongside slightly structured workwear-inspired pants and oversized knits. Bracing itself for the chilly days ahead, Richardson delivers an array of outerwear...
Hypebae
Megan Fox’s Aura Nails Signal an Extension of Summer
It has been a great summer in beauty for Megan Fox, and she’s not done yet as the “aura” of her latest nail art suggests. Fox’s nail tech Brittney Boyce posted a picture of the actor’s latest manicure, showing off the newest nail trend, aura nails. Keeping the claws long with a perfect tapered square shape, the color of the nails had a powdery-purple shade as the base. To bring out the ‘aura,’ the look evolved with pink and orange nail polish in a gradient flow. To complete the moment, a glossy topcoat was added to give the manicure a high-shine, luxurious finish.
Hypebae
Nike and Patta's "Pure Platinum" Air Max 1 Gets an Official Release Date
Marking the next phase of Nike and Patta’s ongoing partnership, a new colorway of the duo’s collaborative Air Max 1 silhouette has finally been given its official release date. Part of Nike and Patta‘s “The Next Wave” collaboration which kicked off in 2021, the sneaker has already been...
