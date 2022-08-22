COMME des GARÇONS continues to partner with Nike, gearing up for an Air Max 97 release after debuting the design on the CdG HOMME PLUS runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Set to arrive in two colorways, the collaboration celebrates the AM97’s 25th anniversary. The first iteration sports a bluish gray and white color palette, while the second design comes in all-black. The upper features an acid wash texture throughout, contrasting the black mesh layer beneath. Branding is kept minimal with Air Max text printed on the rear, along with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’ logo printed with Swooshes on the footbed.

APPAREL ・ 9 HOURS AGO