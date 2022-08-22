Child abducted from Georgia home found safely, suspect arrested, GBI says
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday.
Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m.
GBI officials did not say where they located woman and child but did say she was safe.
Mobley-Miller’s alleged abductor Horne was arrested by GBI officials.
