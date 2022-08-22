ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Child abducted from Georgia home found safely, suspect arrested, GBI says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday.

Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m.

GBI officials did not say where they located woman and child but did say she was safe.

Mobley-Miller’s alleged abductor Horne was arrested by GBI officials.

Comments / 12

my2cents
3d ago

Abducted at 4pm and the Emergency Alert just came through about an hour ago....

Reply(2)
11
A Normal Person
3d ago

Good. Way to go Georgians return children home safely. Keep looking out, it's your business where lost, stolen, missing, people are concern

Reply
2
 

