Possible South Korea link to New Zealand ‘children in suitcase’ mystery

The Guardian
 3 days ago
New Zealand police investigate the discovery of children’s remains in suitcases bought from an Auckland storage facility. A person police believe may be relative of the children may be in South Korea.

A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police say.

The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and had no record of departure since then, a police officer told Reuters on Monday.

Her whereabouts and whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in South Korea were not immediately known.

“New Zealand police had requested confirmation whether the person who might be related to a crime case was in South Korea,” the police officer said, adding that given her past address and age, she could be the children’s mother.

The NZ Herald has also reported that a source indicated a relative of the children was in South Korea.

KBS, a South Korean national broadcaster, reported on Monday that Interpol had asked South Korean police to track down a woman’s location.

The report quoted the National Police Agency as having confirmed she had entered South Korea and there was no record of her having departed the country.

A police source told the broadcaster that local forces could not try to locate the woman unless an arrest warrant was issued.

Also on Monday, the Hankyoreh, a daily newspaper, quoted a source in the police’s international affairs department as saying that police could detain the woman if Interpol issued a red notice.

New Zealand police would not confirm if they had approached Seoul police and declined to comment further on Monday, but have previously confirmed they are working with Interpol.

New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had bought unseen at an online auction.

Police have repeatedly stated the family who found the bodies was not connected to the deaths.

In a media conference on Thursday afternoon, DI Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said a postmortem indicated the children were of primary school age – between five and 10 years old.

“The bodies were concealed in two suitcases of similar size … I believe the suitcases have been in storage for a number of years,” he said, adding that it was likely between three to four years.

The occupants of the home who discovered the remains were “understandably distressed by the discovery” and had requested privacy, Vaaelua said.

The Guardian

