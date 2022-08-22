ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff softball team resets following playoff appearance

Coming off the program’s fifth playoff appearance, the Poplar Bluff Mules softball team is going through a transition this fall with a completely new coaching staff and plenty of new names on the roster. During the preseason, first-year coach Aaron Duncan said the team has embraced the changes. “It’s...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

New era of East Prairie football set to begin

A new era of East Prairie football is set to begin with first-year head coach David Stalker leading the way and there is a belief around the program that something special is growing. “Football means so much to this school and community and we want to provide a product that...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
semoball.com

Portageville football hopes to continue ascension

Portageville is loaded with experience, returning 10 starters on each side of the football. The Bulldogs have the potential to be a serious contender and will look to build off the momentum from finishing 6-4 last year, the school’s first winning season since 2013. “We expect to continue to...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Prairie, MO
City
Charleston, MO
City
Malden, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Charleston, MO
Sports
City
Chaffee, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
FOX2Now

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry

(KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau native is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. He’ll take the same stage rich with history of where many great music artists have appeared.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau

A small earthquake occurred Monday morning that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
ANNA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Simmons
kfmo.com

Madison County Missing Man Found Dead

(Madison County, MO) A man who had been missing in Madison County, 43 year old Jason Blair, of Creal Springs, Illinois, is dead after his body was found by authorities. Reports from the Madison County 911 office indicate Blair went missing Thursday night while he and his dog, Letty, were last seen walking south along Highway OO toward Fredericktown. No details are being released by the Madison County Sheriff's office as the investigation is ongoing. Blair's dog was found alive and has been returned to his family. We'll have more details as they become available at KFMO B104 News.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

New businesses come to Cape Girardeau

Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on Tuesday, August 23. They got the call around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a fire in the bar area of the business. According to Doniphan Fire Chief Brian Byrd, the...
DONIPHAN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Highschoolsports#The Blue Jays#Malden High School
darnews.com

Fire claims upper story of Patsy’s

A fire that reportedly started late Monday night on Aug. 22 has resulted in extensive damage to the upper portion of Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant. Doniphan Fire Chief Brian Byrd said his department received a dispatch call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Byrd, crews responding to the...
DONIPHAN, MO
kbsi23.com

$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
SIKESTON, MO
thecash-book.com

ATVs, UTVs, golf carts are banned from city streets

It’s rare for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to split a vote with a 4-4 tie, but it happened Aug. 15 when considering the matter of allowing golf carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on city streets. (The aldermen recently learned that the city...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting

A Texas family traveling through the Heartland had to be hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. Governor Mike Parson will discuss the special session during a news conference Monday afternoon. Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots fired...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Four Graves County suspects arrested in Paducah moped thefts

Four people were arrested in Graves County in connection with alleged moped thefts in Paducah. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the presence of an alleged stolen moped at a Kingston Road address in the Water Valley area, last Sunday. They located the moped that was reported stolen from Paducah.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy