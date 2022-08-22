Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton Countydeacon920Fulton County, KY
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museumCJ CoombsNew Madrid, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Missouri man sentenced 10 years after filming underage boys
ORAN, Missouri — A southern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years for filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, a 43-year-old man from Oran, Missouri, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor. Stevens admitted to luring teenage boys to go with...
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
(KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau native is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. He’ll take the same stage rich with history of where many great music artists have appeared.
westkentuckystar.com
Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau
A small earthquake occurred Monday morning that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
kfmo.com
Madison County Missing Man Found Dead
(Madison County, MO) A man who had been missing in Madison County, 43 year old Jason Blair, of Creal Springs, Illinois, is dead after his body was found by authorities. Reports from the Madison County 911 office indicate Blair went missing Thursday night while he and his dog, Letty, were last seen walking south along Highway OO toward Fredericktown. No details are being released by the Madison County Sheriff's office as the investigation is ongoing. Blair's dog was found alive and has been returned to his family. We'll have more details as they become available at KFMO B104 News.
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KFVS12
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on Tuesday, August 23. They got the call around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a fire in the bar area of the business. According to Doniphan Fire Chief Brian Byrd, the...
wpsdlocal6.com
"I give them money, and they give hope." Dream Home winner shares her story Local 6
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Pamela Riley is a retired research scientist, a lover of animals and books and now the winner of a brand new home. Local 6 caught up with Riley and her family as they took the first steps inside. Riley drove up right away with her father, brother,...
darnews.com
Fire claims upper story of Patsy’s
A fire that reportedly started late Monday night on Aug. 22 has resulted in extensive damage to the upper portion of Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant. Doniphan Fire Chief Brian Byrd said his department received a dispatch call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Byrd, crews responding to the...
kbsi23.com
$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
thecash-book.com
ATVs, UTVs, golf carts are banned from city streets
It’s rare for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to split a vote with a 4-4 tie, but it happened Aug. 15 when considering the matter of allowing golf carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on city streets. (The aldermen recently learned that the city...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting
A Texas family traveling through the Heartland had to be hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. Governor Mike Parson will discuss the special session during a news conference Monday afternoon. Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots fired...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
westkentuckystar.com
Four Graves County suspects arrested in Paducah moped thefts
Four people were arrested in Graves County in connection with alleged moped thefts in Paducah. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the presence of an alleged stolen moped at a Kingston Road address in the Water Valley area, last Sunday. They located the moped that was reported stolen from Paducah.
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart
Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
KFVS12
Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
