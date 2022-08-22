(Madison County, MO) A man who had been missing in Madison County, 43 year old Jason Blair, of Creal Springs, Illinois, is dead after his body was found by authorities. Reports from the Madison County 911 office indicate Blair went missing Thursday night while he and his dog, Letty, were last seen walking south along Highway OO toward Fredericktown. No details are being released by the Madison County Sheriff's office as the investigation is ongoing. Blair's dog was found alive and has been returned to his family. We'll have more details as they become available at KFMO B104 News.

