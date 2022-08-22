Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch
Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
Vols commits make 247Sports' list of 'freakiest' recruits in 2023 class
College football fans might be familiar with longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” spotlighting some of the sport's most impressive athletes. Last year, 247Sports put its own spin on Feldman's feature by assembling a list of the freakiest recruits in the 2022 class. This...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Nebraska OC Mark Whipple has confidence in Huskers after significant change
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has confidence that all of the offseason changes at Nebraska will pay dividends for the Big Red.
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
Macy McAdoo medically retires from softball
NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.
Amani Hansberry set to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube Channel
Four-star senior Amani Hansberry is set to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-8 forward at Baltimore (MD) Mt. St. Joseph will reveal where he'll be playing basketball next year on the 247Sports YouTube Channel this Sunday, August 28th, at 3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT. Currently ranked No. 52 nationally in...
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
USC QB Caleb Williams talks offensive and individual improvement
USC quarterback Caleb Williams met with the media following USC’s Wednesday night limbo week practice as the Trojans move closer and closer to their September 3 season opener against Rice. The Davey O’Brien, Maxwell, Good Works Team (top community service), and Wuerffel Trophy watch lister talked about the state of the offense and the team’s mindset overall as they press on through the team’s mock game week.
Meet the Top247's No. 1 2025 recruit David Sanders
Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School head football coach Chad Grier says he doesn’t have the “vocabulary” to really enunciate how good a prospect his sophomore lineman David Sanders Jr. is. For us at 247Sports it was a little easier: We just put him at the top of the initial Top247 Player Rankings for the 2025 class.
Athlon ranks USC wide receiver unit No. 2 in the nation for 2022 season
Athlon Sports ranked USC's stacked wide receiver room at the No. 2 wideout room in the nation going into the 2022 season. The Trojans ranked second only to Ohio State and ahead of Georgia, Alabama and Virginia to round of the Top 5. The Trojans were likely headed for a...
Kentucky football: CBS Sports national CFB writer reveals bold Mark Stoops prediction
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is set to enter his 10th season with the Wildcats after taking over in 2013. Entering 2022, Stoops owns a 59-53 record including a 4-2 record in bowl games. Last year, Kentucky finished 10-3 on the season and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Expectations...
Steve Sarkisian on new starting QB Quinn Ewers, backup QB Hudson Card, injuries and more
Steve Sarkisian sounded like a coach betting on himself — and betting on Quinn Ewers’ upside — when talking Monday about his decision to go with the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State over redshirt sophomore Hudson Card as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. “We’re gonna have...
Anthony Simpson awarded No. 1 jersey
When Anthony Simpson committed to Arizona out of high school, not much was known about him. The Wildcats were his only offer, but he had the ability to play both sides of the ball and was somebody that former defensive coordinator Don Brown knew of. The thought was that he may be better off on the defensive side of the ball because of his ability to force turnovers.
USC LB Shane Lee updates defensive chemistry in fall camp
Junior linebacker Shane Lee has already made an immediate impact on the USC program after transferring from Alabama this offseason. The 6-foot, 245-pound inside linebacker was lauded by coaches for his work ethic in the spring, something that quickly earned him a leadership role. With his experience and ability to stop the run — which is much needed for a Trojan team that finished No. 81 nationally in rushing defense last season — Lee will likely be relied on heavily this season.
BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
