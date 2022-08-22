NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.

