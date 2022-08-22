ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD investigates police shooting:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are responding to an officer involved shooting according to a post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Twitter page. Police asked people to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments as they search for a suspect. IMPD says the shooting happened Wednesday in...
FOX59

IMPD officer fires gun during firearms investigation; 1 suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night following an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer-involved shooting during a search for suspects in a firearms investigation. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were at Briargate Apartments to investigate multiple complaints […]
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman arrested for involvement in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman for her involvement in a shooting that left a person in serious condition. Police say the shooting happened Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. at the 1500 block of North Arlington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a person with consistent gunshot wounds. When medical aid arrived, they took the person to a hospital. Police did not provide the identity of the person shot, but they said the person was in serious condition.
FOX59

Woman killed in shooting on near east side; Estranged husband arrested

This article mentions domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24/7, at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Additional local organizations and hotlines are at the bottom of this story. INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after his estranged […]
FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
WISH-TV

Docs: Man fatally shot neighbor for hacking into his electricity

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Albany man was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man in rural Albany, the Delaware County prosecutor says. Jerald “Gary” Copley, 59, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside his home on East County Road 500 North, which is about 2 miles south of Albany.
WISH-TV

A man faced with a murder charge of 19-year-old man

MUNCIE Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors have charged a man for fatally shooting a man outside of a Muncie bar. Malek Williams, 21, is faced with charges for the murder of 19-year-old Que’ Aundre Johnson in Muncie on Aug. 20. The Muncie Police Department responded to reports of a...
FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man faces more prison time for possessing gun while on parole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on parole faces prison time after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday. Parole agents searched the home of Bradford Jensen, 50, in Indianapolis on Oct. 28. Police say they found a loaded handgun. Jensen was arrested and later confessed to investigators that the firearm was in fact his, according to court documents.
WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
