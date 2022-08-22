INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman for her involvement in a shooting that left a person in serious condition. Police say the shooting happened Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. at the 1500 block of North Arlington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a person with consistent gunshot wounds. When medical aid arrived, they took the person to a hospital. Police did not provide the identity of the person shot, but they said the person was in serious condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO