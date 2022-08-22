ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Signify Health, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Signify Health (SGFY) – Signify Health surged 37.5% in premarket trading as a potential bidding war escalates for the home health services provider. Amazon.com (AMZN) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are now said to be among the bidders, according to The Wall Street Journal, which had previously reported that CVS Health (CVS) was eyeing Signify.
srnnews.com

Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts

(Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline. Brent crude gained 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.90 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after a choppy...
bloomberglaw.com

Revlon Tells Bankruptcy Judge Its Shares May Be Worthless (1)

Bond prices seen implying that equity won’t recover anything. told the judge overseeing the cosmetics giant’s bankruptcy that shareholders don’t need a special, company-funded committee to represent them in the Chapter 11 case because there is no evidence the equity is worth anything. The company. urged. US...
srnnews.com

Bavarian Nordic vows to boost monkeypox vaccine supply to combat shortfall

COPENHAGEN/LONDON (Reuters) -Bavarian Nordic, the maker of the only approved monkeypox vaccine, said on Wednesday it was exploring the viability of using technically expired doses to help bridge a growing gap between demand and supply due to the current outbreak. In an interview with Reuters, Chief Executive Paul Chaplin said...
960 The Ref

Wall Street stays in its holding pattern with focus on Fed

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are stuck in their holding pattern Wednesday, as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
