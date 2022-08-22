ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue

E-commerce giant Amazon.com is eyeing to expand into the healthcare market by acquiring Signify Health. It also has plans to boost its revenues from an exclusive event for its Prime customers and deal with cost inflation by passing on some cost burden to its third-party sellers in the U.S. and Canada.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
The Associated Press

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending market losses

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy. The S&P 500 shed 2.1% Monday, its biggest drop since mid-June. Some 95% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Signify Health soared after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon would bid for the company. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.
Benzinga

Deere & Company, Mosaic And This Retailer Are CNBC'S Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Deere & Company DE issued “a bad earnings report on Friday and it sailed right through it.”. “You gotta respect that,” he added. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Mosaic Co...
tipranks.com

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Bid Adieu to Talc-Based Baby Powder

Heightened litigation costs have compelled Johnson & Johnson to discontinue its famous product. Meanwhile, top investors are bulking up on the company’s stock as they remain confident about its future prospects. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has recently revealed that the company will discontinue the sale of...
Benzinga

TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
bloomberglaw.com

Revlon Tells Bankruptcy Judge Its Shares May Be Worthless (1)

Bond prices seen implying that equity won’t recover anything. told the judge overseeing the cosmetics giant’s bankruptcy that shareholders don’t need a special, company-funded committee to represent them in the Chapter 11 case because there is no evidence the equity is worth anything. The company. urged. US...
