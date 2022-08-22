Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
E-commerce giant Amazon.com is eyeing to expand into the healthcare market by acquiring Signify Health. It also has plans to boost its revenues from an exclusive event for its Prime customers and deal with cost inflation by passing on some cost burden to its third-party sellers in the U.S. and Canada.
After Reports Of Amazon Taking Interest In Healthcare Firm, Cathie Wood Cuts $48M From Stake
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold over 1.7 million shares of home-health services company Signify Health Inc SGFY, valued at over $47.9 million based on Monday’s closing price, through two of its exchange-traded funds. The share sale comes in the wake of a 41% single-day rise in Signify's stock...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
srnnews.com
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?
The company's stock portfolio took a hit in Q2, but it is built to weather the storm.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending market losses
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy. The S&P 500 shed 2.1% Monday, its biggest drop since mid-June. Some 95% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Signify Health soared after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon would bid for the company. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Bill Ackman May Have Dumped Netflix, But Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks Pershing Square Is Still Holding
As the second quarter of the year passes, Pershing Square Capital has remained quiet for the most part, and has not added any new positions. However, the hedge fund did manage to completely sell its stake in Netflix Inc NFLX of 3,109,965 shares over the second quarter of 2022. After...
Deere & Company, Mosaic And This Retailer Are CNBC'S Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Deere & Company DE issued “a bad earnings report on Friday and it sailed right through it.”. “You gotta respect that,” he added. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Mosaic Co...
Twitter Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus Keybanc Predicts $592 For Charter Communications
Wedbush cut the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from $215 to $200. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 6.3% to $186.50 in pre-market trading. Stifel raised the price target on The J. M. Smucker Company SJM from $140 to $148. Smucker shares rose 3.3% to close at $142.35 on Tuesday.
tipranks.com
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Bid Adieu to Talc-Based Baby Powder
Heightened litigation costs have compelled Johnson & Johnson to discontinue its famous product. Meanwhile, top investors are bulking up on the company’s stock as they remain confident about its future prospects. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has recently revealed that the company will discontinue the sale of...
Investors should avoid Occidental Petroleum as Warren Buffett's move could mirror his soured 2008 bet on ConocoPhillips, Bank of America says
Investors shouldn't follow Warren Buffett in his buying spree of Occidental Petroleum, according to Bank of America. The bank said there is limited upside in Occidental and that Buffett risks bidding against himself for the stock. The bank reminded investors that Buffett has a spotty track record when it comes...
TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Warren Buffett Sold All of His Verizon Shares. Should You?
The near-6% dividend is enticing to many investors.
bloomberglaw.com
Revlon Tells Bankruptcy Judge Its Shares May Be Worthless (1)
Bond prices seen implying that equity won’t recover anything. told the judge overseeing the cosmetics giant’s bankruptcy that shareholders don’t need a special, company-funded committee to represent them in the Chapter 11 case because there is no evidence the equity is worth anything. The company. urged. US...
Comments / 0