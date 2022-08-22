ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshpet Transforms Nature’s Fresh to Lead the Way in Sustainability in the Pet Food Industry

(PRESS RELEASE) SECAUCUS, NJ — Freshpet (FRPT) unveiled the relaunch of its Nature’s Fresh brand following a year-long transformation aimed at making it the most planet-friendly offering in the pet food industry. Freshpet has long been committed to reducing its environmental impact through efforts such as recycling, renewable energy, and water conservation. The Nature’s Fresh brand takes those efforts even further, featuring certified humanely raised proteins and a goal to be 100% regeneratively sourced by 2025.
Portland Pet Food Company Expands into the Cat Food Category

(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR — Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC), an award-winning manufacturer of human-grade dog food toppers and treats, has announced its first expansion into cat products with the release of two Homestyle Meal formulas: Boots’ Salmon N’ Pumpkin and Luke’s Chicken N’ Pumpkin. These products will be available in limited quantities online and in select stores starting in September with full distribution in the United States in October in the pet specialty and natural grocery channels.
