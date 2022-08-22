(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR — Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC), an award-winning manufacturer of human-grade dog food toppers and treats, has announced its first expansion into cat products with the release of two Homestyle Meal formulas: Boots’ Salmon N’ Pumpkin and Luke’s Chicken N’ Pumpkin. These products will be available in limited quantities online and in select stores starting in September with full distribution in the United States in October in the pet specialty and natural grocery channels.

