Business

TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know

The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. In addition, New Home Sales and Manufacturing PMI came in lower than expected. As a result, stocks finished today’s session in the red.
Business
Economy
Stock Market
Amazon
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
CNBC

Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data

Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
CNN

Markets are fighting the Fed

Stocks have experienced a sharp summer rebound, easing fear among investors and boosting hopes the bear market has settled on an early hibernation. But at any moment, strategists warn, the Federal Reserve could deliver a reality check that jolts complacent traders.
srnnews.com

Qantas shares soar on surprise buyback as demand returns

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would buy back up to A$400 million ($276 million) of shares after the lifting of COVID curbs spurred a strong rebound in travel demand, surprising the market and sending its shares up 8%. The rush to travel once borders opened boosted...
srnnews.com

Billionaire hedge fund manager Julian Robertson dies at 90- spokesman

BOSTON (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Julian Robertson, whose Tiger Management once ranked among the world’s biggest and most successful hedge funds and who trained generations of prominent managers known as “Tiger Cubs,” has died at age 90. Robertson died at his home in New York from cardiac complications,...
srnnews.com

India’s NDTV shares soar after Adani’s ‘totally unexpected’ bid

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s NDTV Ltd saw its shares jump 5% on Wednesday to a 14-year high after billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate surprised the media group by saying it would buy a near-30% stake that could eventually lead to majority ownership. NDTV, which has a market valuation of about...
