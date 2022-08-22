Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. In addition, New Home Sales and Manufacturing PMI came in lower than expected. As a result, stocks finished today’s session in the red.
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week
In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Moody's Analytics unveils its downgraded U.S. home price forecast.
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 22, 2022 | Rates are elevated but likely won't spike much higher
Mortgage rates have started increasing over the past few days after remaining relatively steady for several weeks. But rates are still lower than they were when 30-year fixed rates neared 6% in June. Overall, mortgage rates have decreased from their early summer peak, but they've fluctuated quite a bit on...
srnnews.com
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
Markets are fighting the Fed
Stocks have experienced a sharp summer rebound, easing fear among investors and boosting hopes the bear market has settled on an early hibernation. But at any moment, strategists warn, the Federal Reserve could deliver a reality check that jolts complacent traders.
Brazen Boutique Founder Jance Chartae Talks Pivoting From Management To E-Commerce
Brazen Boutique's Jance Chartae is giving the 4-1-1 on how to pivot from management to e-commerce.
srnnews.com
Qantas shares soar on surprise buyback as demand returns
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would buy back up to A$400 million ($276 million) of shares after the lifting of COVID curbs spurred a strong rebound in travel demand, surprising the market and sending its shares up 8%. The rush to travel once borders opened boosted...
srnnews.com
Billionaire hedge fund manager Julian Robertson dies at 90- spokesman
BOSTON (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Julian Robertson, whose Tiger Management once ranked among the world’s biggest and most successful hedge funds and who trained generations of prominent managers known as “Tiger Cubs,” has died at age 90. Robertson died at his home in New York from cardiac complications,...
srnnews.com
India’s NDTV shares soar after Adani’s ‘totally unexpected’ bid
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s NDTV Ltd saw its shares jump 5% on Wednesday to a 14-year high after billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate surprised the media group by saying it would buy a near-30% stake that could eventually lead to majority ownership. NDTV, which has a market valuation of about...
Deadly heat to surge by 2100, even with emissions reductions: study
Much of the world will face a significant uptick in deadly heat waves by the end of the century, even if countries manage to meet their agreed-upon emission reduction goals, a new study has found. Such heat events will be three to 10 times more common in 2100 than they...
Comments / 0