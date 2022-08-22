OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland will be welcoming the Dove Center to Broadford Lake Recreation Area as it hosts a new fundraiser, the Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the Dove Center will be partnering with Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing from Tennessee to hold the event. In addition to watching the event, the community is invited to browse craft and food vendors and enjoy free games for children and families.

