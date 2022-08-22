Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Mary Tucker finds more balanced life with WVU transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia rifle transfer Mary Tucker has achieved just about everything one can achieve in her sport. NCAA individual champion in smallbore, air rifle and overall, leading her Kentucky squad to multiple team titles. All-America selection in every discipline. Conference athlete of the year. USA Rifle junior gold and silver medalist. Olympic silver medalist. International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) gold medalist. Pan-Am games multiple gold medalist.
WVNews
Herbie Fund Raiser.pmd
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The deadline for Mineral County parents to sign up for assistance …
WVNews
Country Roads vs. Sweet Caroline another element of Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To most, the Backyard Brawl rivalry, which kicks off again after an 11-year absence on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh, is a football game, which is a terribly myopic view of what is a far more sprawling social and cultural clash. It is...
WVNews
Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Pitt names Slovis as starting QB for Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit J.T. Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after two years at USC, Pitt got around to naming Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby, another USC transfer.
WVNews
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Although the first reading of the ordinance raising Keyser’s water…
WVNews
Preston Knights look to take the next step forward
KINGWOOD — Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Grafton, the Preston Knights came away with a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season. On the positive end, its improved off-season weightlifting program has already shown signs of major progress as the Preston defensive line seems to be developing into an overall strength.
WVNews
Tallman.jpg
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) - Nathan Michael Tallman, 25, of Ridgeley was arrested Saturday, A…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
New stadium lights installed at Northern High School
ACCIDENT — Crews were able to complete the replacement of field lights at the Northern Garrett High School football field two weeks ago. The lights were turned on for the first time at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
WVNews
Temporary policy changes for Dragon Boat Festival
OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland will be welcoming the Dove Center to Broadford Lake Recreation Area as it hosts a new fundraiser, the Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the Dove Center will be partnering with Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing from Tennessee to hold the event. In addition to watching the event, the community is invited to browse craft and food vendors and enjoy free games for children and families.
WVNews
Allegany County Schools urges drivers to keep roads safe
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) - Allegany County Public Schools opened for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday. Nearly 6,000 students will be riding school buses this year, traveling more than 1.5 million miles.
WVNews
Fentanyl press conference
U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and other officials gathered in Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss the arrival of cartel-made fentanyl pills. The pills, stamped and of high quality, come in many different formats and also are represented to be drugs that they aren't, Ihlenfeld said in warning state residents not to buy counterfeit narcotics.
Comments / 0