ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault with a vehicle incident
Initial investigation showed two vehicles had collided multiple times in a stretch of over two miles on Washougal River Road. A Washougal man was booked into the Clark County Jail after an initial investigation into an incident that took place Tuesday night on the Washougal River Road. On Tuesday (Aug....
Officials: Rollover crash leaves person critically injured in Clark County
A person is in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in a one-car crash Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
KXL
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
MCSO on Corbett student’s so-called ‘kill list’: Report wasn’t given to detective in ‘timely manner’
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man accused of killing Aloha woman dies after apparent suicide in jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has died after an apparent suicide. On Aug. 17, a deputy at the Washington County Jail was performing a routine round when they noticed 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez had made an attempt on his life. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died six days later due to injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
kptv.com
Deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Helens ‘justified,’ D.A. says
ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia County District Attorney has concluded a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Helens was justified. The shooting happened March 31 after Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a disturbance at Grumpy’s Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two officers, a Columbia County deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper, fired at the suspect identified as Michael Stockton, 39, who was killed.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Aug. 23
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, age (28), of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the centerline crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a juvenile male, age (17), from Sheridan. Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a juvenile female, age (15), was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez, was placed under arrest and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. Rodriguez Perez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for the following crimes: Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. Highway 18 was closed for about four (4) hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.
clayconews.com
ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 18 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (August 22, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated...
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Stealing Vehicle, Critically Injuring Vancouver Man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The suspect accused of stealing a man’s car and running him down with it last week is behind bars. Joey Lutz started the car outside his home at Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street in the Minnehaha neighborhood around 7:45 on the morning of August 16th and ran inside to get something. When he came back out, a guy was taking off and Lutz was critically injured in the hit and run.
Police shoot and kill man in McMinnville during confrontation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police shot and killed a 69-year-old man during a confrontation outside an apartment building Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at an apartment on Southwest Barbara Street around 2 p.m., according to a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP). The man, later identified as Laurence Dickson, left the apartment building and confronted the officers, OSP said. According to a preliminary investigation, officers fired at least one round, which hit and killed Dickson.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Ramming Police Car in ilani Parking Garage
A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani. Blake T. Brosnahan, no city of residence listed, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000, and he's scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2.
kptv.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
Alleged drunk driver arrested after 15-year-old girl dies in Hwy 18 crash
A suspected DUII driver was arrested on multiple charges after a deadly crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville Saturday night, officials said.
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
clayconews.com
