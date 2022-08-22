On August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, age (28), of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the centerline crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a juvenile male, age (17), from Sheridan. Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a juvenile female, age (15), was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez, was placed under arrest and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. Rodriguez Perez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for the following crimes: Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. Highway 18 was closed for about four (4) hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO