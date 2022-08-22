Read full article on original website
Lackawanna police and counselors team up
SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of the Scranton Police Headquarters, city officials and members of the Scranton Counseling Center announced a new Crisis Co-Responder Team Program. It pairs counselors who have a background in mental health and Scranton Police officers in the field, helping residents who are in crisis. "I...
Motorcycle business hosts cancer awareness weekend near Orwigsburg
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Motorcycles throughout Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson near Orwigsburg are now decorated with pink ribbons to promote the upcoming cancer awareness weekend. Employee Donna Dukemen came up with the idea for the benefit 14 years ago. She worked at a hospital at the time and went through her own fight with cancer.
Back-to-school block party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the school year is upon us. It has community members in Lackawanna County preparing kids to hit the books. A special event was held in Scranton Tuesday night to give students everything they need to succeed this school year while having some fun, too. Scranton High cheerleaders […]
Cat rescue in Wyoming County hosting Black Cat Bonanza this weekend
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — About two months ago, volunteers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue in Wyoming County went to rescue what they thought was going to be about 20 cats from a hoarding situation at Lake Winola. When they got there, they realized it was actually about 40 cats, and all but one were black.
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
The Creepy Side of NEPA: Preview of 'Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference'
SCRANTON, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with John from Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours about his company's upcoming event. John gives us a quick overlook on what to expect at Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference and Vendor Fair right in Scranton, PA. Do...
Nursing home strike expected next week in NEPA
Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted yesterday to notify some nursing home administrators across the state they plan to strike next week. They include, Comprehensive Healthcare, Guardian Healthcare and Priority Healthcare. The union representing nurses and health care workers will send unfair labor practice strike notices for the action to begin September 2nd unless an agreement is reached before then. Facilities in our area include, Guardian Healthcare in Taylor, Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre and the Gardens at East Mountain in Plains Township. Union workers are seeking improved staffing and care among other items.
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
Man charged with assaulting officer, EMT at Montage Mountain concert
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man arrested for allegedly punching an EMT and a Lackawanna County Sheriff's Deputy at a Montage Mountain concert has recently been released on bail. Court documents indicate that 22-year-old Eugene Ziemba, of Wyoming, PA, was arrested around 9:20 PM on August 13th during...
Encouraging customers to 'go green' pays off
SCRANTON, Pa. — At Sweeney's Beach along the Lackawanna River, it is hard to imagine you are only about a half mile from Scranton's downtown area. Bernie McGurl, executive director of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association, likes it that way. The nonprofit promotes the restoration and conservation of the Lackawanna River and its watershed.
Monroe Fire Company Refusing Service Over Ordinance Dispute
The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company refuses service due to a fire ordinance dispute, which allows the Township to have more governance over the fire company. Tobyhanna, PA | The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company no longer responds to calls over an ordinance dispute, leaving the residents without a township fire department.
Car crashes into business in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A business is in shambles after a vehicle crashed into it Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the tanning salon Bronze on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. Police say two cars were involved. One car pulled onto Green Ridge Street and was hit by...
Battle over ballot drop boxes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A meeting that began Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. lasted hours longer than anticipated, with dozens of citizens and council members weighing in on the future of ballot drop boxes in Luzerne County. Luzerne County Council member Stephen Urban proposed an ordinance that, if passed,...
Fire damages home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
Tremont – Big Rock, 1910
A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lanes near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
Camp Freedom salutes veterans
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A salute to veterans Saturday in Lackawanna County. Camp Freedom in Carbondale celebrated the service and sacrifice of veterans at the 4th Annual Summer Salute. The event was free for all veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families. "The main message is...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
