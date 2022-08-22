ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Lackawanna police and counselors team up

SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of the Scranton Police Headquarters, city officials and members of the Scranton Counseling Center announced a new Crisis Co-Responder Team Program. It pairs counselors who have a background in mental health and Scranton Police officers in the field, helping residents who are in crisis. "I...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Back-to-school block party held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the school year is upon us. It has community members in Lackawanna County preparing kids to hit the books. A special event was held in Scranton Tuesday night to give students everything they need to succeed this school year while having some fun, too. Scranton High cheerleaders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Animal shelters lap up donations

Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Nursing home strike expected next week in NEPA

Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted yesterday to notify some nursing home administrators across the state they plan to strike next week. They include, Comprehensive Healthcare, Guardian Healthcare and Priority Healthcare. The union representing nurses and health care workers will send unfair labor practice strike notices for the action to begin September 2nd unless an agreement is reached before then. Facilities in our area include, Guardian Healthcare in Taylor, Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre and the Gardens at East Mountain in Plains Township. Union workers are seeking improved staffing and care among other items.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man charged with assaulting officer, EMT at Montage Mountain concert

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man arrested for allegedly punching an EMT and a Lackawanna County Sheriff's Deputy at a Montage Mountain concert has recently been released on bail. Court documents indicate that 22-year-old Eugene Ziemba, of Wyoming, PA, was arrested around 9:20 PM on August 13th during...
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Encouraging customers to 'go green' pays off

SCRANTON, Pa. — At Sweeney's Beach along the Lackawanna River, it is hard to imagine you are only about a half mile from Scranton's downtown area. Bernie McGurl, executive director of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association, likes it that way. The nonprofit promotes the restoration and conservation of the Lackawanna River and its watershed.
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe Fire Company Refusing Service Over Ordinance Dispute

The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company refuses service due to a fire ordinance dispute, which allows the Township to have more governance over the fire company. Tobyhanna, PA | The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company no longer responds to calls over an ordinance dispute, leaving the residents without a township fire department.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into business in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business is in shambles after a vehicle crashed into it Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the tanning salon Bronze on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. Police say two cars were involved. One car pulled onto Green Ridge Street and was hit by...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Battle over ballot drop boxes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A meeting that began Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. lasted hours longer than anticipated, with dozens of citizens and council members weighing in on the future of ballot drop boxes in Luzerne County. Luzerne County Council member Stephen Urban proposed an ordinance that, if passed,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Tremont – Big Rock, 1910

A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
TREMONT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lanes near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Camp Freedom salutes veterans

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A salute to veterans Saturday in Lackawanna County. Camp Freedom in Carbondale celebrated the service and sacrifice of veterans at the 4th Annual Summer Salute. The event was free for all veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families. "The main message is...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

