ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty.

Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope.

The public forum was held at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, at 13th and Boston in downtown Tulsa, where Richard Glossip and his wife Lea are both members.

Around 70 people were at the event.

The forum was planned before the decision to push back the execution, but the people behind the forum said they went on with the event because it’s important for the community to know about the death penalty and know about Richard’s case.

Lea Glossip said she’s staying positive and will continue to fight for her husband’s freedom after Richard’s execution date was delayed for the fourth time.

“It gives us tremendous hope, absolutely it does,” said Lea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xQLX_0hQ330Gf00

Richard’s execution was originally set for September 22, but it was pushed back 60 days.

Governor Kevin Stitt said he pushed it back to make sure all last minute appeals aren’t rushed.

Lea said it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“Extreme extreme gratitude,” Lea said.

“He had already packed up all his things in his cell and was deciding what his last meal would be for a fourth time...” she continued. “So it was very very trying for us and that reprieve.. we’re definitely breathing a bit easier.”

Richard Glossip was tried and convicted twice for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who was his boss at a motel in Oklahoma City.

Justin Sneed is serving a life sentence without parole after he said that Richard offered him $10,000 to carry out the killing.

Reverend David Wiggs, from Boston Avenue Methodist Church, said that executing Richard seems barbaric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enWbN_0hQ330Gf00

“We are against the death penalty, and then in this particular case where you have someone who’s maintained their innocence, and all the evidence we can find says, ‘yes they are innocent’ and we’re still talking about executing, just seems totally barbaric and I don’t want our state to be that state,” Wiggs said.

Earlier this month, sixty state lawmakers sent a letter to Attorney General John O’Connor asking for a new evidentiary hearing.

Representative Kevin McDugle also spoke at the church’s event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zH7T_0hQ330Gf00

“We do have a new death row date now, December 8th, and the time line will start again, you know just 35 days prior to that, but it gives us enough time that I want the court of criminal appeals to look at this case deep,” McDugle said.

Lea said she’ll carry on fighting for her husband.

“We are breathing easier this week, but this is far from over, we are still in the fight of our lives,” Lea said.

A phone call from Richard, recorded from death row, was played at the meeting. In it, he thanked Governor Stitt for granting the reprieve.

Richard Glossip is now set to be executed December 8th.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Catz Tamara
3d ago

If they don't have dna evidence, and something other than what that other guy said, that's doing life in prison... The death penalty should be off the table...

Reply
6
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

James Coddington will be put to death Aug. 25

TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington will be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and coworker to death with a hammer.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Death Row#Capital Punishment
WAFB.com

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wife Of Death Row Prisoner Richard Glossip Holds Forum In Tulsa

The wife of death row prisoner Richard Glossip is speaking out with the help of church and state leaders ahead of his latest December 8th execution date. Glossip was convicted of a 1997 murder. This was a public forum about Glossip's case in Tulsa tonight. Richard Glossip's wife said you...
TULSA, OK
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kgou.org

Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies

A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
72K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy