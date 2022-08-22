Read full article on original website
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
jtv.tv
Thursday, August 25, 2022
JTV Sports High School Football. LIVE 6:45 PM. Tonight, JTV Sports begins our 23rd season of High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend presents Hudson vs Hanover-Horton, Live from Hanover-Horton High School. Tonight’s announcers are Josh Burgett, Pat O’Dowd and David Rice. Pre-game at 6:45 PM, Kick-off at 7 PM. Game replays at 10 PM.
jtv.tv
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
All new Wednesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Josh Burgett & Noah Baker, JTV Sports. Denise Owens, Jackson County Fair Manager. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Kristi Nodine, Primary School Principal, daVinci Schools; Terry Darling...
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
WILX-TV
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
jtv.tv
Lyle Torrant Center Pool Officially Opens 8-23-22 | Photo Gallery
(August 23, 2022 7:28 PM) After more than a year of renovations and upgrades, the Jackson County ISD today celebrated the official opening of the swimming pool at the Lyle Torrant Center. This resource is essential in the therapeutic needs and mobility goals of Lyle Torrant’s special education students. Major...
Hot Air Jubilee announces dates for its 40th anniversary balloon festival
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee may have just ended a month ago, but organizers are already gearing up for next year. The Hot Air Jubilee will celebrate its 40th anniversary on July 21-22, 2023. The Hot Air Jubilee pilots entertained nearly 13,000 people after a successful event...
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
Historic battles, food, music: Your guide to the 2022 Jackson Civil War Muster
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The Jackson Civil War Muster is back, and organizers are gearing up for a weekend full of history. The Muster is celebrating its 35th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, , at Cascades Falls Park, 1401 S. Brown St. The event last...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
jtv.tv
Volleyball Returns, Soccer Starts Season at Jackson College
(August 24, 2022 3:19 PM) Jackson College Jets women’s volleyball missed both their 2020 and 2021 seasons, but new Coach Lisa Bradley looks forward to an all-new team and season with excitement. “After two years without a volleyball program, 2022 will be a ‘come back’ year for the Jets,”...
A Look Back at Defunct Lansing Businesses That Will Make Locals Nostalgic
About a month ago I shared the businesses in Lansing that no longer exist. The list was comprised of YOUR suggestions and nominees. It was fun reading the comments about some places that local residents are passionate about. I had the chance to visit a lot of restaurants and businesses before they closed, the others that I had heard great stories about.
Renovations underway for old train station in Lansing
A lot of work has been done to revitalize the old Lansing train that sits at 637 east Michigan Ave. since last fall. Starbucks has already claimed part of the historic building as its own.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard August 24, 2022
Columbia Central at Dundee: Columbia Central finished 3-1 on the night with wins over Hudson, Dundee, and Ida. The Golden Eagles lost to Hillsdale in three sets. Jaden Bates finished with 27 kills and Allie Jarchow tallied 23 kills and eight blocks for CCHS. Berlynn Lyke dished 58 assists and Kenzie Duncan recorded 21 digs for Columbia Central.
jtv.tv
Lorain County CC vs Jackson College Women’s Soccer 8-24-22
Soccer Jackson College women vs. Lorain County Community College, 8-24-2022. JC won the season opener 11-0 at home. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Soccer Jackson College women vs. Lorain County Community College, 8-24-2022. JC won the season opener 11-0 at home. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
10 things every University of Michigan freshman should do when they arrive on campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - With thousands of first-year students currently arriving on the University of Michigan campus, there are some tried and true activities to experience. Whether you’re a veteran to the area and have dined at every restaurant on Main Street, or you’re arriving from out of state and are unfamiliar with all the city and campus has to offer, some iconic buildings, natural beauty and student hangouts are simply too good to miss.
Jackson, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Jackson. The Monroe High School football team will have a game with Jackson High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. The Monroe High School football team will have a game with Jackson High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
