University of La Verne Welcomes New and Returning Students During Move-In DayUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Loma Linda, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLoma Linda, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Lead LA Business Journal’s Health Care Leadership EventsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
localocnews.com
Saddleback football coach looks for consistency and trust from Roadrunners
Saddleback Coach Glenn Campbell meets with his players during a timeout last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Saddleback High School’s football team hopes to keep building under second-year coach Glenn Campbell. The Roadrunners open the season Friday night with a non-league game at Century. Saddleback won...
San Bernardino, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jurupa Hills High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on August 25, 2022, 15:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
localocnews.com
Irvine football coaching legend Terry Henigan takes part in pre-game coin toss
Terry Henigan (left) and Tom Ricci Sr. took part in the coin toss before Friday’s Irvine vs. Portola game. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). Former legendary Irvine High School football coach Terry Henigan took part in the coin toss Friday night before the Irvine vs. Portola game at Irvine Stadium and was joined by former Vaquero offensive coordinator Tom Ricci, father of current coach Tom Ricci.
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football week one schedule (Thursday-Saturday)
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Capo Valley Chrisitan vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstron, 7:30 p.m. Los Alamitos at American Heritage, 1 p.m. University vs. Magnolia at Western. Pacifica at Linfield Christian. Source: CIF Southern Section, changes, please email timburt@ocsportszone.com.
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
L.A. Weekly
Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
thedowneypatriot.com
Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash
DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
Moreno Valley’s Canyon Springs High School the Silicon Valley of the Inland Empire
Greeted by a group of students, cheerleaders, and the band, you may have thought Canyon Springs High School was preparing for a football game, not a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The purpose of the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday was to display the new Moreno Valley United Schools District’s (MVUSD) Cyber Innovation Center.
localocnews.com
Anaheim Union High School District launches Community Schools Resource Center at Sycamore Junior High School
The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) will be launching a Community Schools Resource Center (CSRC) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Sycamore Junior High School. The CSRC is a school-based community resource center dedicated to providing services and opportunities to Sycamore students, families, and community members in the areas of physical health, mental health, education, family and home. The CSRC will be a hub where educational partners come together to uplift, nurture and share the many talents, gifts and assets that exist in the Sycamore community. AUHSD has been funded $24 million for community schools at 13 sites, proportionally the most in the state of California, and the CSRC at Sycamore is the first of many resources to come for students and families across the District.
CBS News
Motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike, colliding with light pole in Riverside
A motorcyclist was killed in Riverside after losing control of his bike and colliding with a concrete light pole Tuesday evening. The crash reportedly occurred at around 11:30 p.m. as the 29-year-old rider was traveling down Kane Street. When he went to make a turn onto Olivewood Avenue, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete pole in a parking lot adjacent to the street.
iecn.com
CSUSB marketing student rebrands family business, Lindo’s Diner, which is built upon quality service and home cooked Mexican-American meals￼
Calimesa’s Mexican-American-style restaurant, Lindo’s Diner, has acquired a 4.5-star rating with 300 Google reviews and recently underwent a complete rebrand. For seven years, the restaurant was known as Steak and Burger before Lindo’s Diner successfully executed a rebrand earlier this year. Cal State San Bernardino Marketing Student and Calimesa Resident Rodrigo Salazar felt the previous name was slightly misleading to customers, as the restaurant’s menu was much more diverse, not limited to steaks and burgers.
Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree
An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31. As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed...
localocnews.com
“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
Section of 210 Freeway to be named after fallen Rancho Cucamonga Marine Dylan Merola
Assemblymember James Ramos authored the resolution, which will name the Haven Avenue 210 Freeway overcrossing after Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola. "It's the least we can do as a country and as a community... to honor a fallen soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Ramos said. Lance Cpl. Merola was one...
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Fishing Remains White Hot
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: BarBara Chavez, former member of Fontana School Board, dies in traffic collision
Tragedy struck on Aug. 21 when BarBara Chavez, a former member of the Fontana School Board and a candidate in the upcoming November election, died in a traffic collision in Fontana. She was 70. Chavez was driving a Honda sedan at 2:47 p.m. when she was hit by a Mercedes...
localocnews.com
2nd Annual O.C. Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert set for Sep. 17
O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do invites you and your family to Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park for an evening of car show and awards, music, and lots of food, on Saturday, September 17th. FREE ADMISSION. Location: Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park. Address: 16801 Euclid Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Electric Bike Accident on Val Vista Street [Pomona, CA]
50-Year-Old Man Dead after Traffic Crash on Paige Drive. The incident happened on August 21st, at around 5:00 p.m., at the intersection of Val Vista and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona Freeway. According to reports, the man was riding an electric bicycle in the area, when he was...
Driver crashes into concrete barrier after chase through Riverside, San Diego counties
A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Riverside and San Diego County was arrested early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
