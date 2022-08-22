Coming back to campus after summers spent at new internships, with new friends, and in new locations, it’s comforting to know that some things at Hillsdale College stay the same. Events sponsored by the Student Activities Board are known for live entertainment, snacks, and various mechanical rides, and this year’s aloha-themed welcome party set the scene for a tropical paradise in Michigan.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO