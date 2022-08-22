Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, August 25, 2022
Jackson Friendly Home’s Drinks with Friends. 5 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy award winning smoked barbecued meats and sides at West Texas Barbecue Co. Presented by West Texas and the Walton Insurance Group. Donations benefit Jackson Friendly Home. 2190 Brooklyn Road, Jackson. Ella’s Patio Party. 5 PM to 7...
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, August 24, 2022
First Day of School. All Jackson County elementary and high schools are welcoming students back to class this week, most public school districts begin today with half day. Consult your district’s website or Facebook page for complete opening week schedules. Household Hazardous Waste Collection. The Jackson County Conservation District...
WILX-TV
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ionia Community Library millage's struggle to pass, repeated "no" votes
Some form of a millage for the Ionia Community Library has been on the ballot for city voters dating back to 2005.
jtv.tv
Lyle Torrant Center Pool Officially Opens 8-23-22 | Photo Gallery
(August 23, 2022 7:28 PM) After more than a year of renovations and upgrades, the Jackson County ISD today celebrated the official opening of the swimming pool at the Lyle Torrant Center. This resource is essential in the therapeutic needs and mobility goals of Lyle Torrant’s special education students. Major...
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
WILX-TV
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chefs wanted for annual ‘Men Who Cook’ fundraiser in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – AWARE Inc. is looking for “men who cook” to participate in an annual fundraiser. The 11th annual Men Who Cook competition is set for October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participating chefs should bring a dish that can be served in 3-ounce...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Aloha Hillsdale: Student bands wave in new year
Coming back to campus after summers spent at new internships, with new friends, and in new locations, it’s comforting to know that some things at Hillsdale College stay the same. Events sponsored by the Student Activities Board are known for live entertainment, snacks, and various mechanical rides, and this year’s aloha-themed welcome party set the scene for a tropical paradise in Michigan.
Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek
The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
WILX-TV
Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renovations underway for old train station in Lansing
A lot of work has been done to revitalize the old Lansing train that sits at 637 east Michigan Ave. since last fall. Starbucks has already claimed part of the historic building as its own.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard August 24, 2022
Columbia Central at Dundee: Columbia Central finished 3-1 on the night with wins over Hudson, Dundee, and Ida. The Golden Eagles lost to Hillsdale in three sets. Jaden Bates finished with 27 kills and Allie Jarchow tallied 23 kills and eight blocks for CCHS. Berlynn Lyke dished 58 assists and Kenzie Duncan recorded 21 digs for Columbia Central.
Shoppers shocked by deer strolling the aisles at Jackson Dollar General store
JACKSON, MI -- It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices. Shoppers were joined by an unexpected patron Friday when a female white-tailed deer wandered into the Dollar General store at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from...
Hot Air Jubilee announces dates for its 40th anniversary balloon festival
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee may have just ended a month ago, but organizers are already gearing up for next year. The Hot Air Jubilee will celebrate its 40th anniversary on July 21-22, 2023. The Hot Air Jubilee pilots entertained nearly 13,000 people after a successful event...
Lansing BWL unveils new $500M Delta Energy Park
On Tuesday, the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) will host a grand opening ceremony for its new $500 million Delta Energy Park.
Comments / 0