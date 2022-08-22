ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, August 25, 2022

Jackson Friendly Home’s Drinks with Friends. 5 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy award winning smoked barbecued meats and sides at West Texas Barbecue Co. Presented by West Texas and the Walton Insurance Group. Donations benefit Jackson Friendly Home. 2190 Brooklyn Road, Jackson. Ella’s Patio Party. 5 PM to 7...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, August 24, 2022

First Day of School. All Jackson County elementary and high schools are welcoming students back to class this week, most public school districts begin today with half day. Consult your district’s website or Facebook page for complete opening week schedules. Household Hazardous Waste Collection. The Jackson County Conservation District...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
City
Springport, MI
Jackson, MI
Health
Jackson, MI
Government
jtv.tv

Lyle Torrant Center Pool Officially Opens 8-23-22 | Photo Gallery

(August 23, 2022 7:28 PM) After more than a year of renovations and upgrades, the Jackson County ISD today celebrated the official opening of the swimming pool at the Lyle Torrant Center. This resource is essential in the therapeutic needs and mobility goals of Lyle Torrant’s special education students. Major...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Scmv#Chs
hillsdalecollegian.com

Aloha Hillsdale: Student bands wave in new year

Coming back to campus after summers spent at new internships, with new friends, and in new locations, it’s comforting to know that some things at Hillsdale College stay the same. Events sponsored by the Student Activities Board are known for live entertainment, snacks, and various mechanical rides, and this year’s aloha-themed welcome party set the scene for a tropical paradise in Michigan.
HILLSDALE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek

The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard August 24, 2022

Columbia Central at Dundee: Columbia Central finished 3-1 on the night with wins over Hudson, Dundee, and Ida. The Golden Eagles lost to Hillsdale in three sets. Jaden Bates finished with 27 kills and Allie Jarchow tallied 23 kills and eight blocks for CCHS. Berlynn Lyke dished 58 assists and Kenzie Duncan recorded 21 digs for Columbia Central.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy