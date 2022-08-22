ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenton, FL

Over a dozen mobile homes damaged by storm in Ellenton

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0QD9_0hQ32H9Y00

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Over a dozen seniors’ mobile homes were damaged during severe storms in Ellenton on Sunday afternoon.

The North River Fire District said about 14 to 17 homes in the Colony Cove subdivision were affected by “extensive damage” from storms. Colony Cove is a mobile home community for seniors.

VIDEO: Four injured in boat explosion at Florida marina

Fire officials said the Red Cross went door to door to check on homeowners and offer them help.

You can view photos of the storm damage below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFt0y_0hQ32H9Y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21duaL_0hQ32H9Y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le2xU_0hQ32H9Y00
(via Donna Decker)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

Christina Germain
3d ago

Hope you all get more help than we did!!! Lost my home there from Irma. 0 help from Fema, my place was ridden with mold and rats!!! Homeless for months. God Bless 🙏 .

Reply
3
sweet lies
3d ago

If Their Elderly? I wouldn't count on them getting any help! they'll just be told, "you should of had good insurance'! Than clear the land for apt. or Section 8 housing for Families

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Storms damage homes, flood streets, knock out power in parts of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines. In one spot along the roadway, a piece of metal roof was wrapped around a fire hydrant blocks away. Nearby residents said they heard loud pops from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellenton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage in Colony Cove

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The sudden, violent thunderstorm that ripped through the Colony Cove subdivision Sunday damaged at least 31 homes, Manatee County officials said Monday. The storm came through around 5:30 p.m. and was originally only thought to have damaged only 12 to 14 homes, said Manatee County Public...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews were on the scene after a car drove into a structure on Webber Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The house’s crumpled carport could be seen from the road as Sarasota Fire Department Units responded to the house, in the 2200 block of Webber.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Storms form late today, earlier tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a muggy and dry morning, temperatures reach the low-mid 90s this afternoon. That’s just slightly above average for this time of year. We’ll see the first showers pop up in the early afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be closer to sunset, especially near and just east of I-75. The […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
fox13news.com

FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. - A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. According to FHP, a 30-year-old...
LITHIA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

86K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy