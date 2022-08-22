Over a dozen mobile homes damaged by storm in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Over a dozen seniors’ mobile homes were damaged during severe storms in Ellenton on Sunday afternoon.

The North River Fire District said about 14 to 17 homes in the Colony Cove subdivision were affected by “extensive damage” from storms. Colony Cove is a mobile home community for seniors.

Fire officials said the Red Cross went door to door to check on homeowners and offer them help.

You can view photos of the storm damage below.





(via Donna Decker)

