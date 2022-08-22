ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect

A 28-year-old suburban Kansas City man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs, died in the shooting Tuesday afternoon. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders had shot at a Cass...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
