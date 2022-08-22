ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

kptv.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.
WASHOUGAL, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Man accused of killing Aloha woman dies after apparent suicide in jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has died after an apparent suicide. On Aug. 17, a deputy at the Washington County Jail was performing a routine round when they noticed 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez had made an attempt on his life. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died six days later due to injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Ramming Police Car in ilani Parking Garage

A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani. Blake T. Brosnahan, no city of residence listed, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000, and he's scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured

Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
OLYMPIA, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners

As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
OLALLA, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police warn of vehicle theft scam

VANCOUVER – Between Aug. 1-19, the Vancouver Police Department has taken four vehicle theft reports with similar circumstances. The suspect uses a female profile on Facebook, contacts individuals who are generally selling higher end, newer vehicles on Facebook marketplace and arranges to meet the seller in a public parking lot. Prior to the meeting, the suspect contacts the seller advising them they are sending their husband to look at the vehicle. The suspect meets with the seller in person and requests to test drive the vehicle and once he obtains the keys from the seller, and before the seller can get in the car, the suspect jumps in and drives off.
VANCOUVER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia man allegedly behind two burglaries, theft

A transient Olympia man was booked on two felonies after allegedly stealing about $33,900 worth of items from two local businesses, one of which he hit twice. Michael Elisha Hoffman, 41, was booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft on August 12, in connection with two burglaries and one theft he allegedly committed last month.
OLYMPIA, WA

