VANCOUVER – Between Aug. 1-19, the Vancouver Police Department has taken four vehicle theft reports with similar circumstances. The suspect uses a female profile on Facebook, contacts individuals who are generally selling higher end, newer vehicles on Facebook marketplace and arranges to meet the seller in a public parking lot. Prior to the meeting, the suspect contacts the seller advising them they are sending their husband to look at the vehicle. The suspect meets with the seller in person and requests to test drive the vehicle and once he obtains the keys from the seller, and before the seller can get in the car, the suspect jumps in and drives off.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO