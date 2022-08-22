Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault with a vehicle incident
Initial investigation showed two vehicles had collided multiple times in a stretch of over two miles on Washougal River Road. A Washougal man was booked into the Clark County Jail after an initial investigation into an incident that took place Tuesday night on the Washougal River Road. On Tuesday (Aug....
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man accused of killing Aloha woman dies after apparent suicide in jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has died after an apparent suicide. On Aug. 17, a deputy at the Washington County Jail was performing a routine round when they noticed 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez had made an attempt on his life. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died six days later due to injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted man faces 20 charges after auto shop officer-involved shooting
A suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting at a Portland auto repair shop was indicted by a grand jury on 20 charges on Tuesday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Ramming Police Car in ilani Parking Garage
A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani. Blake T. Brosnahan, no city of residence listed, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000, and he's scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2.
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
thejoltnews.com
Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured
Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners
As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
KOMO News
Man robbed, blackmailed for $6,000 from suspects he met on dating app
PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was robbed in Parkland over the weekend during what he thought was a meetup for a possible romantic date. It happened Saturday when a 30-year-old man said he went to a Parkland apartment for a woman he met on the Plenty of Fish dating app.
Man convicted in Portland kidnapping case to be sentenced
The man convicted of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in broad daylight in Portland's Pearl District is expected to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police warn of vehicle theft scam
VANCOUVER – Between Aug. 1-19, the Vancouver Police Department has taken four vehicle theft reports with similar circumstances. The suspect uses a female profile on Facebook, contacts individuals who are generally selling higher end, newer vehicles on Facebook marketplace and arranges to meet the seller in a public parking lot. Prior to the meeting, the suspect contacts the seller advising them they are sending their husband to look at the vehicle. The suspect meets with the seller in person and requests to test drive the vehicle and once he obtains the keys from the seller, and before the seller can get in the car, the suspect jumps in and drives off.
Man held hostage after meeting woman on Plenty of Fish dating app
A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday, when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex […]
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man allegedly behind two burglaries, theft
A transient Olympia man was booked on two felonies after allegedly stealing about $33,900 worth of items from two local businesses, one of which he hit twice. Michael Elisha Hoffman, 41, was booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft on August 12, in connection with two burglaries and one theft he allegedly committed last month.
MyNorthwest.com
State laws play part in dramatic rise in stolen vehicles, according to auto theft task force
Last Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft-emphasis patrol in Pierce County. The agency worked with Tacoma Police, Lakewood Police, Sumner Police, Washington State Patrols, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. In just one day of auto theft-emphasis patrols, the task force recovered...
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
Comments / 0