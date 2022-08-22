Read full article on original website
Bartlett animal shelter asks the community to adopt
Bartlett, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett’s shelter is “full full full” and asks for Memphians to adopt a pet. The shelter is on an intake hold, and plans to make space preferably with adoptions and claims. Also, the shelter’s internet is down for an undetermined amount of time....
Lost Yorkie at the center of feud between families
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An adorable Yorkie named Sasha ends up in the middle of a disagreement over who owns her after she vanished from her Whitehaven home for two months. For Sherry Bougard, it’s hard to accept her pet Yorkie may never be coming home. “She’s beyond a dog. I have to use that, which she […]
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
MLGW offering free pilot light inspections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is offering free pilot light inspections by appointment for residential customers from September 6-September 30. Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. After September 30, there will be a $55 fee. The utility is doing this in an effort...
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
Jesus Walks Launches the Blood of Jesus Sneakers and 2023 By Faith Designer Collection to Help Combat Food Insecurity in Memphis, Tennessee
Part of the proceeds from the sales of the Blood of Jesus sneakers and the 2023 By Faith designers will be used in supporting the food disparity concerns in Memphis and other parts of the United States. Food insecurity is an ongoing issue especially for seniors and children in Memphis...
Second Whataburger in Memphis area set to open Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
Why is Dr. Joris Ray leaving Memphis-Shelby County Schools with $480K?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is investigating the severance agreement between the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board and now former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. In accepting his resignation, the school board and their attorney cited section 14 of Ray’s employment contract. It deals with how either side can end that contract and what Ray is owed or not owed depending on how the separation happens.
Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
Memphis River Parks Partnership seeks event, food proposals as park hits 50% project completion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The construction on Tom Lee Park is halfway complete!. Memphis River Parks Partnership says now that 50% of the work is completed, its time to open the multi-million-dollar renovated park to event planners and food and beverage vendors to help bring the park to life. MRPP...
Loved ones say their final goodbyes to fallen firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday morning to say goodbye to fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant’s funeral was held at Bellevue Baptist Church. The viewing was held Monday night at the church. Watch Tuesday's service HERE. Pleasant was killed Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, while on...
County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
Multiple shots fired near Germantown High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m Wednesday. Officers remained on campus as students were leaving as a precaution. There are no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting. ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
