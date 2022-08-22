Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Double semi-truck crash closes lanes on SR-36 in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash in the Lake Point area Tuesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that the crash occurred on SR-36 near the I-80 junction. One lane northbound and one lane southbound are allowing for travel around the crash, authorities say. UHP estimates 30 to 90 minutes […]
KSLTV
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound Mountain View Corridor in Herriman. Herriman City Police were alerted to the accident by a call to dispatch that came in at about 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Cody Stromberg, Herriman Police, told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond to Layton house fire
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning in Layton. The fire was first reported at 6:56 a.m., and firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the scene, at 1130 N. Hill Field Road. The Layton Fire Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
Accident Demolishes Semi in Cottonwood Canyon
Authorities were paged to Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon following a report of a semi rollover. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Highway 29 and the Trail Mountain Mine in Cottonwood Canyon. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi was a 59-year-old man that...
kslnewsradio.com
Update: Taylorsville roads closed in morning crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An accident involving a school bus closed 5400 South in both directions between 2200 and 2700 West. According to Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department, a car was driving through a construction zone and clipped a few wires. One of those wires wrapped around the mirror of a school bus which immediately stopped.
Gephardt Daily
Provo Canyon crash victims in critical condition
VIVIAN PARK, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people remained in critical condition Monday from a crash Sunday night that temporarily closed Provo Canyon for three hours. Both were transported by ambulance from the scene of the 7:42 p.m. three-car crash and were initially listed in serious...
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 9, in ‘extremely critical’ condition after vehicle became submerged in Summit County reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck that slipped into a reservoir sank with three children inside Monday evening, leaving one in extremely critical condition. “We are investigating a vehicle that became submerged with three children inside at Smith & Morehouse Reservoir,” the Summit County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
Gephardt Daily
SUV strikes crossing guard outside Heber City elementary school, police search for hit and run driver
HEBER CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Heber City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a city crossing guard was hit at a crosswalk at the Old Mill Elementary School crossing on Mill Road. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m., the HCPD...
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
kslnewsradio.com
Multiple fences down after drivers speed through turn
CENTERVILLE, Utah – – Families in Centerville said they’ve had cars crash in their yards multiple times after drivers take a turn too quickly without stopping, crashing through their fences. Some drivers are said to take the turn at speeds of 60 mph, posing serious danger. One...
kjzz.com
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
ksl.com
'I am so lucky to have walked away alive': Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Tooele County — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County on Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. "My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty," Laurien Elsholz...
KSLTV
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
Comments / 0