'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
"The Umbrella Academy," a superhero series starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda, will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
‘Danger Force’ Lands Season 3 Renewal At Nickelodeon
EXCLUSIVE: Danger Force has been renewed for a third season set to kick off with a two-part event following the events of Season 2. Production is currently underway in Burbank, California. The show’s sophomore season ranked as the No. 1 live-action program on cable among kids 6-11, while also ranking No. 1 in its Thursday premiere time slot. Danger Force regularly airs on Nickelodeon on Thursdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with episodes available to stream on Paramount+. When the live-action comedy returns, Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath), and Bose (Luca Luhan) are forced back into their regular...
Warner Bros. Is Holding Secret 'Batgirl' Screenings In Wake Of Controversial Shelving: Report
Industry insiders have been attending hushed "funeral screenings" of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Rocky and Rambo icon Sylvester Stallone says his new movie, Samaritan, stands apart from other superhero action-thriller stories because it is grounded in reality. "It's not like Rocky was a superhero. It's something that is identifiable and street-like. It's not set in some super-fantastic...
‘Corsage,’ ‘Godland,’ ‘Nezouh’ Among London Film Festival Competition Titles
The films include Santiago Mitre’s political drama “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); Clement Virgo’s brotherly love tale “Brother” (Canada); Marie Kreutzer’s irreverent period drama “Corsage” (Austria-Luxembourg-Germany-France); Fyzal Boulifa’s atmospheric domestic drama “The Damned Don’t Cry” (France-Belgium-Morocco); Mark Jenkin’s folk horror tale “Enys Men” (U.K.); Hlynur Palmason’s historical epic “Godland” (Denmark-Iceland-France-Sweden); Soudade Kaadan’s poignant family film “Nezouh” (U.K.-Syria-France); and Alice Diop’s courtroom drama “Saint Omer.”
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’
The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
